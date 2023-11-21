Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-16 Air Base holds Korean cultural event for service members and families

    K-16 Air Base holds Korean cultural event for service members and families

    K-16 Air Base holds Korean cultural event for service members and families

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    11.24.2023

    Story by Pfc. Karina Cabrera 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    K-16 AIR BASE, South Korea - The Korean Culture and Information Service (KOCIS) hosted a Korean
    cultural event for the residents of K-16 Air Base at the Community Activity Center Nov. 24.
    The event brought families together to learn about Korean culture and to further strengthen the support
    for the ROK-US Alliance. KOCIS is an institution under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism meant
    to promote Korea’s culture and further expand exchanges between countries.

    “We provided some Korean traditional performances, Korean traditional games and some snacks and
    food so that foreign residents can experience a variety of Korean culture.” Said Arirang Event Manager,
    Hojin Chang.

    The event began with guests playing a variety of traditional games such as Tuho, a game where arrows
    are tossed into a pot and the winner is determined by the number of arrows in the pot. People were
    able to get traditional snacks such as seaweed chips after completing all the games successfully.
    “I enjoyed learning how to play the games and tasting the different snacks provided.” Said Cassie
    Williams, a guest at the event.
    Before the main event began United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey CSM William J. Fritzinger gave
    opening remarks, “Thank you for putting this together after the U.S. holiday Thanksgiving,” said
    Fritzinger.” “We are thankful for friendship and partnership in support of the ROK-US Alliance.”
    The concert started with a magic show, led by Holly, a female magician known for her close-up magic
    performances. Rose Queen, a female performance group that showcased a variety of dance stages and
    K-Pop dance covers. The concert ended with Korean traditional music played by the trio Hanayeon.

    “We hope people that attended today’s event have more knowledge and learn more about Korean
    Culture.” Said Chang.

