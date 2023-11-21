K-16 Air Base holds Korean cultural event for service members and families

Photo By Pfc. Karina Cabrera | The Korean Culture and Information Service hosted the K-16 K-Culture Event at the...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Karina Cabrera | The Korean Culture and Information Service hosted the K-16 K-Culture Event at the Community Activity Center, K-16 Air Base, Seongnam, Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2023. In attendance were over 40 service members and Korean citizens with opening remarks from U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey CSM William J. Fritzinger, highlighting the importance of learning Korean culture to strengthen bonds with our Korean counterparts. The event included traditional games and snacks, a special performance from a magician, a K-Pop cover group, and a Korean traditional music group. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Karina Cabrera) see less | View Image Page

K-16 AIR BASE, South Korea - The Korean Culture and Information Service (KOCIS) hosted a Korean

cultural event for the residents of K-16 Air Base at the Community Activity Center Nov. 24.

The event brought families together to learn about Korean culture and to further strengthen the support

for the ROK-US Alliance. KOCIS is an institution under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism meant

to promote Korea’s culture and further expand exchanges between countries.



“We provided some Korean traditional performances, Korean traditional games and some snacks and

food so that foreign residents can experience a variety of Korean culture.” Said Arirang Event Manager,

Hojin Chang.



The event began with guests playing a variety of traditional games such as Tuho, a game where arrows

are tossed into a pot and the winner is determined by the number of arrows in the pot. People were

able to get traditional snacks such as seaweed chips after completing all the games successfully.

“I enjoyed learning how to play the games and tasting the different snacks provided.” Said Cassie

Williams, a guest at the event.

Before the main event began United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey CSM William J. Fritzinger gave

opening remarks, “Thank you for putting this together after the U.S. holiday Thanksgiving,” said

Fritzinger.” “We are thankful for friendship and partnership in support of the ROK-US Alliance.”

The concert started with a magic show, led by Holly, a female magician known for her close-up magic

performances. Rose Queen, a female performance group that showcased a variety of dance stages and

K-Pop dance covers. The concert ended with Korean traditional music played by the trio Hanayeon.



“We hope people that attended today’s event have more knowledge and learn more about Korean

Culture.” Said Chang.