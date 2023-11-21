Japan, Republic of Korea, U.S. Navies Conduct Trilateral Maritime Exercise

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaiah Williams | 231126-N-IW069-1072 AT SEA (Nov. 26, 2023) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaiah Williams | 231126-N-IW069-1072 AT SEA (Nov. 26, 2023) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Murasame-class destroyer JS Kirisame (DD 104), and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Sejong the Great-class guided-missile destroyer Sejong the Great (DDG-991) sail together during a trilateral maritime exercise. The exercise provided the JMSDF, ROKN and U.S. Navy an opportunity to sail together, conduct enhanced planning and advanced maritime communication operations to bolster their warfighting readiness and deterrence capabilities. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah M. Williams) see less | View Image Page

AT SEA – The U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 conducted a trilateral maritime exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), Nov. 26.



Participating ships included the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Kidd (DDG 100) and USS Sterett (DDG 104), JS Kirisame (DD 104) of the JMSDF, and ROKS Sejong the Great (DDG-991) of the ROKN.



The exercise provided an opportunity for the three maritime forces to sail together, conduct enhanced planning and advanced maritime communication operations.



"It is critical for our success in combined operations that we continually learn how to plan together, how to align our operations, and how to execute our tactics together," said CSG-1 Commander Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello. "The work we do with our allies, like this trilateral exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Republic of Korea Navy makes us stronger and is critical to strengthening deterrence to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region."



The U.S. Navy regularly conducts exercises like these to strengthen ties among allied countries. These exercises enhance combined readiness and capabilities and support a free and open Indo-Pacific.



This year marks the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Mutual Defense Treaty of 1953, and over 70 years of partnership with Japan since the 1951 Security Treaty between the U.S. and Japan.



Since arriving in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation, CSG-1 has participated in Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) and Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023 in the Philippine Sea. In both exercises, the strike group worked and trained alongside allies and partners to include the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. During MLDE and ANNUALEX, participants engaged in various events comprising enhanced maritime communication tactics, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, and replenishments-at-sea to bolster their combined warfighting readiness.

CSG-1 is a multiplatform team of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. CSG-1 is currently deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of free and open Indo-Pacific.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



