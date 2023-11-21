Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Wing Airmen participate in Machete Strike

    36th Wing Airmen participate in Machete Strike

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Multiple squadrons assigned to the 36th Wing participated in a simulated deployment exercise, Machete Strike, on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 14 - 17, 2023.

    The 644th Combat Communications Squadron, 736th Security Forces Squadron, 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer, 36th Contingency Response Squadron, and the 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron all played a role in the exercise.

    The Airmen performed tasks such as setting up tents and equipment to create a base camp, establishing communications from austere locations, enduring and responding to enemy ambushes and providing tactical combative casualty care. Airmen also practiced jet refueling, airfield damage repair, landing zone safety, as well as loading and unloading munitions and equipment on and off aircraft.

    “We’re practicing to see if we have any issues or shortfalls, training to make sure they don't happen again and making sure we can do our jobs no matter the situation,” said Tech. Sgt. Roy Rogen, lead Wing Inspection Team member with the 36 CRS.

    Machete Strike not only provided the Airmen extra training in their respective Air Force Specialty Codes, but also allowed them to augment into new roles and learn skills from other AFSCs contributing to the multi-capable Airmen mindset.

    “Augmenting Airmen into different roles benefits the base because the more we learn other jobs the more we can execute the mission and protect the base,” said Senior Airman Blake Howard, air transportation journeyman with the 36th CRS.

    All of the squadrons involved collaborated together allowing the 36th Wing to self-evaluate and gauge their skills in a deployed scenario to better accomplish the mission.

