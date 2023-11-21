NETCOM honors local hero, Chief Warrant Officer 5 (retired) Alberto Morrison

Photo By Enrique Vasquez | Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Alberto (Big Al) Morrison is the former Senior...... read more read more Photo By Enrique Vasquez | Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Alberto (Big Al) Morrison is the former Senior Communications and Electronics Warrant Officer for NETCOM. During his tenure at NETCOM, Morrison excelled at supervising readiness programs which included test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment; communications towers; satellite terminals; cryptographic and night-vision devices and weapons systems. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) will conduct a rededication ceremony in honor of the late, retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Alberto (Big Al) Morrison on 1 Dec. from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in front of the flagpole at Greely Hall.



Morrison is the former Senior Communications and Electronics Warrant Officer for NETCOM. During his tenure at NETCOM, Morrison excelled at supervising readiness programs which included test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment; communications towers; satellite terminals; cryptographic and night-vision devices and weapons systems.



After serving more the 29 years in the United States Army, Morrison retired in 2019 and settled down in Sierra Vista. Rededicating conference room 2111 in Greely Hall after Chief Warrant Officer 5 Morrison helps memorialize his noteworthy contributions to the United States Army, Signal Corps, NETCOM and the Warrant Officer Cohort.



Speaking at Morrison’s rededication ceremony will be the NETCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank.



Interested media please contact (520) 221-5823 by 12 p.m. Nov 30. The NETCOM public affairs office can also be reached at: usarmy.huachuca.netcom.mbx.hq-pao@army.mil.