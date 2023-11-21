FRCE names 2023 supervisor of the year

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) recently recognized an administrative employee with the 2023 Supervisor of the Year award for their dedication to improvement, growth and customer service.

Over 300 supervisors were nominated for this award across Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), with seven of those coming from FRCE. FRCE’s winner, Travel Branch Head Yolanda Wooten, was presented with the award during a NAVAIR award ceremony held Nov. 16.

“Ms. Wooten ensures her team is engaged, empowered, successful and informed so they can provide world-class service to all of our travelers,” said FRCE Executive Director Mark D. Meno. “She rose to the top of a very competitive pool of FRC East supervisor finalists that our command leadership team had the pleasure of recognizing. We are thankful for her dedication and leadership, vision and the example she sets.”

Wooten began her career at FRCE 23 years ago in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Engineering Department. In 2010, she transferred to the Travel Branch, where she would eventually become a supervisor. As much as she enjoyed the engineering department, she said, she was eager to embark on her new journey within the Travel Branch and was determined to make a positive impact within the program.

Since joining the Travel Branch, Wooten has led by example to ensure the team maintains a commitment to superior customer service. Changes she has brought about during her tenure as branch head have all focused on one core tenet: improving the customer experience.

“In this position, it’s my job to do everything I can to ensure every one of our FRC East travelers gets to where they’re going, when they need to be there,” said Wooten. “The Fleet depends on our teammates, whether they’re heading to a stateside training event or a forward-deployed location, and they depend on my team to get them there.

“Everything we do in the Travel Branch is about customer service, for both our FRC East employees and our end customers in the Fleet,” she added.

One key initiative Wooten implemented focused on a method of decreasing travel delays for FRCE employees. It is important for these employees to make it to their destinations on time as many of them are being deployed last-minute to assist with emergencies.

Wooten said her team often receives requests for guidance from traveling employees, but not all of the requests come in during the team’s working hours. This meant there were occasionally instances where traveling employees had to wait hours – or even days, if traveling on the weekend – for their travel concerns to be addressed. As a solution, Wooten implemented a 24-hour hotline managed by her team.

“In case of an emergency, as we do occasionally get travelers who call and are stuck in an airport due to bad weather conditions and things of that nature, the 24-hour hotline allows them to get help immediately. If they need to book another flight out, or need a hotel for the night, they are able to call us for help and hear a friendly voice. We are quick to answer and ready to assist them in any way to make sure they are not stuck,” said Wooten.

FRCE employees facing travel-related challenges have been able to reap the benefits of the support offered by Wooten and her team.

“Recently, we traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, and when we got back, our travel vouchers were all messed up. Yolanda has been with us every step of the way,” said trades mechanic Bradley Campbell. “No matter what the problem is, if you call her, she can guide you in the right direction. And if she can’t assist you directly, she will find you someone who can.”

Wooten’s supervisor, Command Administration Division Director Margaret K. Burchfield, said she found herself continuously impressed with Wooten’s initiatives and knew Wooten was well-deserving of this recognition.

“Yolanda shares her expertise and always displays integrity and fairness with her fellow employees. Her decisions and actions directly enhance operations within the Travel Branch here at FRCE,” said Burchfield. “Not only has Yolanda continuously maintained a successful team, she has also implemented new processes that have directly increased the Travel Branch’s success and capabilities.”

Members of the travel team say Wooten’s focus on the customer and desire to help the team grow professionally help set the tone for the success within the branch.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Yolanda. I have worked with her over six years and she’s always been very knowledgeable in helping me learn. She has always been willing to teach us how to make sure the customer is always protected, as well as ourselves, by learning the Joint Travel Regulations guidelines, policies and procedures,” said travel support assistant Linda Teel.

Wooten said she was honored to receive the recognition, and attributed her success as a supervisor to her flexibility and ability to adapt to change.

“I am very thankful for this award. I am proud of a lot of things, absolutely, especially making it this far,” she said. “I mean, I have been with the government for 23 years now. It has been very exciting, especially being able to see all the ins and outs, and the different developments. I’m proud of being able to sustain myself while going along with all of the transformation we’ve experienced here.”

Meno said it is important to honor hard-working employees because without them, FRCE would not be able to achieve its mission.

“FRC East continues to play an important role in the nation’s defense as the depot’s workforce consistently provides invaluable services to support military aviation,” Meno added. “The continuous work and dedication to the mission of supervisors like Wooten, along with the entire workforce at FRC East, make it possible.”

FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.

