FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The public is invited to a tree lighting ceremony and social gathering at the community club here, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at 5 p.m.



The tree lighting ceremony will take place in front of the community club, at the intersection of Fisher Ave. and Clement Ave. The social gathering with refreshments will immediately follow the tree lighting ceremony and take place inside the club. There will also be a visit from Santa Claus, who will arrive on a Stryker armored vehicle operated by Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard.



All traffic must use the main access control point on Fisher Ave. and all adults must show a valid state or federally issued photo ID.



The Pennsylvania Military Share Program is also holding a holiday food drive and invites attendees to bring non-perishable food items including canned, boxed foods, packaged cereals and snacks to donate.



The tree lighting ceremony is a holiday season tradition held each year at Fort Indiantown Gap. This family-friendly, community-wide celebration brings together members of the local community, Fort Indiantown Gap employees, military personnel and their families.



Members of the media are invited to cover this event and will receive further details as the event date approaches.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 13:59 Story ID: 458632 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public invited to tree lighting event at Fort Indiantown Gap, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.