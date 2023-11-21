Broncos Honors Military

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Matthew Wheeler | DENVER, Co. (November 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Matthew Wheeler | DENVER, Co. (November 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain and Naval Information Operational Command (NIOC) Denver pose on the 50-yard line at Empower Field. The Broncos' Military Appreciation game is a comprehensive tribute that extends beyond honoring the Navy and other services every year. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain encompasses the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and parts of Idaho, Nebraska, and Kansas, providing Navy Recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Wheeler, NTAG Rocky Mountain Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

DENVER, Co. - (November 19, 2023) The Broncos' Military Appreciation game is a comprehensive tribute that extends beyond honoring the Navy, represented by Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain & Navy Information Operational Command (NIOC) Colorado. The team also recognizes the contributions of all United States Armed Forces branches. Special acknowledgment and ceremonies are dedicated throughout the event to the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and the Colorado National Guard. The game becomes a symbol of unity, as fans and players come together to express gratitude for the collective sacrifices made by service members from each branch.



Incorporating elements specific to each military branch, such as special uniforms or honorary presentations, the Broncos ensure that the game is a heartfelt acknowledgment of the diverse roles and responsibilities shouldered by the Armed Forces. Collaborations with charities associated with each service branch contribute to a broader impact, supporting programs that cater to the unique needs of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and the Colorado National Guard personnel.



The collective recognition of all military branches during the Broncos' Military Appreciation game underscores the team's commitment to expressing profound appreciation for the men and women who serve across the spectrum of the United States military, fostering an atmosphere of respect and gratitude that resonates throughout the entire event.



