No Stash of the ‘Stache for Movember Men’s Health Awareness at NHB

There was no stashing the ‘stache for Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Eric Morgan.



As acting command master chief for Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, he had his specific – and hirsute - marching orders which coincided with Movember being designated ‘Men’s Health Month.’



“The admiral has spoken,” said Morgan, alluding to the guidance he received from America, his wife. “My orders are to grow the mustache and if this in some way also helps out reminding me and others on taking care of ourselves, so be it.”



Movember, in all its’ unshaven growth for the entire month, is an annual event centered on bringing awareness to men to timely confront and overcome procrastination in dealing with personal health and wellness concerns, especially cancer-related issues.



America Morgan can relate. Along with encouraging Eric’s ‘stache, she routinely reminds him to stay on top of his personal well-being.



“As the saying goes, birds of a feather flock together. So, if I want him to be healthy, I too need to be involved in the process. We make a point to exercise regularly, eat healthy meals, sleep, and spend time with our good friends and family,” said America.



Will the Movember movement help?



There is a percentage of men who delay scheduling their needed medical appointments and check-ups.. Compiled statistical evidence shows this is a trend for any type of health-related need, not just prostate and testicular cancer exams and screenings.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services notes that men are about 25 percent less likely than women to have visited a doctor within the past year and are 22 percent more likely to have neglected their cholesterol tests.



Men are also 28 percent more likely than women to be hospitalized for congestive heart failure; 32 percent more likely than women to be hospitalized for long-term complications of diabetes and are more than twice as likely to have a leg or foot amputated due to complications related to diabetes.



There’s no time for such procrastination at the Morgan household, especially concerning health and wellness. American makes double sure of that.



“I started keeping track of his appointments on my phone’s calendar,” noted America. “Eric’s health is very important to me.”



Perhaps just a coincidence, but the ‘Movember’ movement overlaps the Great American Smoke Out, which was recognized at NHB with a (cold) Turkey Trot, Nov. 16, and focused on the cancerous perils from using tobacco products. Lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men. More than 67,000 deaths are expected in 2023.



Edward Doyle, NHB clinical pharmacist was one staff member who took advantage of the Movember movement to help stress on the importance of men’s health.



“As a health care provider, taking part in this is just a great way to help raise awareness for the need to take care of our [men’s] health,” explained Doyle.



Prostate cancer is also a prevalent form of cancer in American males and the odds increase as a guy gets older to become affected.



There are indicators. Prostate cancer warning signs include have trouble urinating and/or a diminished urine stream, blood in the urine or semen and erectile dysfunction.



The American Cancer Society estimates there will be over 288,000 new cases of prostate cancer this year alone, resulting in 34,700 fatalities. Do the math. That’s almost one in eight new cases who won’t make their next birthday.



Timely screening can help prevent colon cancer. There are a variety of screening options available at NHB.



For many beneficiaries, the simplest of these is a yearly test on a patient's stool that looks for hidden amounts of blood. This test must be completed regularly, and any positive test must be followed up with a complete structural examination of the colon with a colonoscopy.



Males have historically proven to get colorectal cancer earlier than females, but with a woman’s lifespan (on average) longer than a man, both male and female wind up being affected equally, with the lifetime risk is roughly the same.



Navy Medicine gastroenterology experts note that colorectal cancer can strike at any age, with the risk generally increases during the aging process. Approximately 93 percent of all cases occur in persons 50 years of age or older. The recommendation is to begin screening at age 50 for those who are at average risk



There are those who are at an increased risk for colorectal cancer based upon their family history. Those with first degree relatives - parents, children, or siblings - diagnosed with colorectal cancer under the age of 60, or with two first degree relatives irrespective of age, are at a two to six fold increased risk compared to the general population.



In addition, individuals with a personal history of adenoma(s) [noncancerous tumor(s)], or inflammatory bowel disease are at increased risk. Finally, recent evidence suggests that African Americans are at a slightly increased risk and should begin screening at age 45.



As Movember segues into December, there are a few who have already decided on returning to their clean shaven ways. Not so for the Morgans.



“I will make sure that he keeps the stache,” stressed America, adding for all to take the necessary time to care for their own health and well-being. “This month is dedicated to you!”