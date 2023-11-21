Buffalo District Kicks Of 2024 Mentorship Season

Photo By Ryan Campbell | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, announced the beginning of the...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Campbell | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, announced the beginning of the district's 2024 Mentorship Program, discussing what the program benefits are and how to sign up, Buffalo, New York, Nov. 16, 2023. The Mentorship Program runs for 10 months from January to October over 14 duty hours and pairs a protégé with a mentor for monthly meetings. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is continuing its commitment to personal and professional development with the 2024 District Mentorship Program.



The program offers employees a boost early in their career by pairing them with an experienced mentor.



“This is one of our premier programs,” said David Romano, Buffalo District deputy district engineer – the civilian second in charge to the district’s commander.



“It’s programs like this that helped me to get to where I am,” he said.



Protégés are paired with a mentor and meet monthly in-person, virtually, or outside of work from January through October to discuss topics including:

- emotional intelligence and active listening

- constructive feedback and conflict management

- resume building and interview skills

- time management

- diversity, equity, and inclusion

The program is designed to take minimal time but deliver maximum benefit, requiring only about fourteen hours over the course of ten months. Participants are encouraged to meet in ways that balance with their regular work schedules, but also bring enjoyment to the experience – such as meetings over coffee or lunch, or while taking walks.



Buffalo’s mentorship program has been ongoing for more than a decade with more than 200 employees having graduated. It has also served as a model for other districts across the Corps of Engineers.



“I think it’s awesome the Buffalo District promotes mentorship. Not every district does this, and I’m excited to apply,” said Audrey Schulenberg, a project manager.



The program complements Leadership Development Program I, II, and III – the Corps of Engineers’ primary courses on leadership. Employees can sign up for the district mentorship multiple times in their careers, either as a protégé or mentor.



“This is something that will span your career. It’s spanned mine,” said David Frothingham, chief of the district’s environmental branch.