Navy Graduates First, Enhanced Command Pay Personnel Administrator Class

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

From Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Navy Service Support Advanced Training Command (NSSATC) graduated its first class of students from the recently revamped Command Pay Personnel Administrator (CPPA) course on Nov. 3.



Eight active-duty Sailors completed the 18-day course focused on Personnel Specialist (PS) rating standard operating procedures, new professional integrated systems, and available continuing education resources for both active-duty and Reserve PSs, all of which were updated to enhance Sailor personnel and pay service delivery throughout the fleet.



“As the Navy modernizes its personnel and pay support systems, we are always looking for ways to improve our processes and streamline services to the fleet,” said Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC). “CPPAs are a vital link between MNCC and the fleet for a smooth Sailor pay experience. An updated CPPA course helps deliver customer service-oriented professionals who can facilitate transactions, support billet-based distribution, and advise Sailors and leadership on personnel, pay and transportation policies.”



MNCC and the Center for Service Support (CSS) analyzed PS training in October 2022 to identify areas for improvement. Fleet subject matter experts from various platforms and communities provided additional feedback to improve the CPPA curriculum. CSS extended the course by four days to incorporate the necessary changes and new material.



“The course update CSS completed was a significant accomplishment,” said Capt. Jose Hernandez, CSS commanding officer. “Once our team identified specific training gaps, they created new course material and added resources to deliver a more effective curriculum to students and better service to the fleet.”



The recent graduates returned to their parent commands armed with enhanced CPPA skillsets to better support Sailors. Instructors said they also benefited from the course enhancements.



“The new material is exactly what was needed for us to fulfill our tasks,” said Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Adrian Balderrama, lead instructor for the course at NSSATC. “All the necessary skills and resources are included now, so Sailors should feel confident knowing their pay is well taken care of in the fleet moving forward.”



To ensure the new course stays relevant, CSS said it plans to incorporate virtual simulation (VSIM) capabilities, adding realism and hands-on training.



“Adding the ability for students to perform tasks exactly the same way they would at their ship or station in a classroom environment will be the next step in our curriculum modernization,” said Jim Katin, learning standards officer at CSS. “Placing a heavier focus on the actual performance of CPPA skills during the course using VSIM technology will be our key to success moving forward.”



NSSATC, headquartered at Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex, Virginia Beach, Virginia, delivers advanced education and training opportunities that build personal, professional, and service support competencies to achieve fleet readiness.



For additional information on NSSATC, visit the command’s website at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSSATC/.