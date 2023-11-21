Annual AEDC Turkey Trot 5K brings base personnel together while giving back

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Base personnel hit the scenic trails of the Arnold Lakeside Complex, or ALC, at Arnold Air Force Base Nov. 7 for the 38th annual Arnold Engineering Development Complex Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run.

The run kicked off at 4:10 p.m. following the playing of “Retreat” with runners and walkers starting their trek at the front of the ALC. From there, they followed a path that led them to the back of the building and along Woods Reservoir. The route, guided by cones, markers and volunteers, took participants through the Arnold Village community and back to the ALC.

Runners completed the loop twice to finish the race. Walkers had the option to participate at a more leisurely pace by taking part in a 2.5K walk.

Capt. Brian Gatzke took first place crossing the finish line at 25 minutes 34 seconds. Ashley Rose-Nalin finished first among female runners and second overall with a time of 26 minutes nine seconds. Claiming third place was Kevin M. Muckerheide with a time of 26 minutes and 24 seconds. Each received a Wal-Mart gift card post-race.

Since 1985, the Turkey Trot has become an annual tradition that brings civilian contractors, government employees and military members across the base together for some pre-holiday fun.

According to event organizer, 2nd Lt. Garrett Thompson, the annual event not only brings the AEDC personnel together but also helps promote a worthy cause. Participation in this year’s Turkey Trot was free with the donation of a nonperishable food item that participants brought on the day of the race.

“The purpose of the event is to get the Arnold community together and to celebrate the upcoming holiday along with donating food to those in need,” he said. “It’s a beautiful day for the event, and I hope they enjoy their time out on the trail. I also hope they can reflect on what they are thankful for and know that their contribution today is helping people right here in our community.”

Thompson added that these donations were part of a larger base-wide food drive that collected food items through Nov. 9. All donated items will go to local organizations such as the Deerfield Elementary Backpack program in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A member and current treasurer of the Arnold AFB Company Grade Officers’ Council, or CGOC, Thompson was appointed to be this year’s organizer for the Turkey Trot. In his first year organizing such an event, Thompson said he is glad to be a part of this annual tradition.

“I appreciate all those who came out and showed their support for this event that does a lot of good for people in the community.”

Disclaimer: The CGOC is a private organization which is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no governmental status.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 11:32 Story ID: 458600 Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual AEDC Turkey Trot 5K brings base personnel together while giving back, by Kali Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.