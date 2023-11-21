“I Aim for Them to See an Example of Unwavering Consistency, Regardless of External Pressures”

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman First Class Garret Fralix serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman First Class Garret Fralix serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the facility’s Directorate of Medical Services. With responsibilities spanning across three departments, Fralix approaches each duty day understating his service plays a vital role in the medical readiness of Marines aboard the base and the health of their family members. see less | View Image Page

A Sailor aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point approaches each duty day understanding his service plays a vital role in the medical readiness of Marines aboard the base and the health of their family members.



Hospital Corpsman First Class Garret Fralix serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the facility’s Directorate of Medical Services. His responsibilities span across three departments within the clinic; Behavioral Health, Patient Centered Medical Home and Optometry.



Each department serves as a vital component to the medical readiness of the Cherry Point-based 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the wellbeing of their family members and to retirees living in communities surrounding the base.



“I’m constantly seeking creative solutions and finding ways to make the most of available resources,” says the Pottersville, Michigan native.



Selected as NHCCP’s “Senior Sailor of the Year,” Fralix manages staffing, training, budgets and supplies while ensuring minimal disruptions to patient care across the three departments. The challenges of balancing so many facets of medical care require him to leverage relationships while mentoring junior Sailors.



“I look forward to the opportunity to become a more improved version of myself every day,” says Fralix. “I aim for them [other Sailors] to see an example of unwavering consistency, regardless of external pressures.”