Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Flowable Tank Bottoms” Defueling Set to Begin Dec. 4

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) will continue gravity-based defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Dec. 4, pending regulatory approval.

    Having successfully completed gravity defueling of the tanks to the 7-foot level on November 17th and a brief intermission to reset, JTF-RH will remove the remaining usable fuel from the bottom of the fourteen storage tanks, a little less than 1 million gallons, referred to as “flowable tank bottoms.”

    Emptying the tank bottoms is expected to be complete by Dec. 8.

    A JTF-RH video illustrating defueling of flowable tank bottoms can be found here: dvidshub.net/video/884471/flowable-tank-bottom-motion-graphic

    For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or downloads the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 16:43
    Story ID: 458578
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Flowable Tank Bottoms” Defueling Set to Begin Dec. 4, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint task force red hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT