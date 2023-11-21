“Flowable Tank Bottoms” Defueling Set to Begin Dec. 4

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) will continue gravity-based defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Dec. 4, pending regulatory approval.



Having successfully completed gravity defueling of the tanks to the 7-foot level on November 17th and a brief intermission to reset, JTF-RH will remove the remaining usable fuel from the bottom of the fourteen storage tanks, a little less than 1 million gallons, referred to as “flowable tank bottoms.”



Emptying the tank bottoms is expected to be complete by Dec. 8.



A JTF-RH video illustrating defueling of flowable tank bottoms can be found here: dvidshub.net/video/884471/flowable-tank-bottom-motion-graphic



For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or downloads the App by searching for "JTF–Red Hill" in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

