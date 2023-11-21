SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 1 with one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day. Flying will typically conclude by 7:00 p.m. each day.



“We appreciate the community support, especially during our night flying operations,” said Air Force Col. Laura Caputo, 158th Maintenance Group Commander. “We are required to train at night to ensure our pilots and the supporting Airmen on the ground remain proficient in various weather conditions and scenarios.”







Vermont Air National Guard will also continue regularly scheduled daytime flying operations during drill weekend, Dec 2-3.







“Night flying is a crucial component of training,” said Air Force Col. Brian Lepine, 158th Fighter Wing Deputy Commander. “The maintenance team, with the assistance of the Mission Support Group, provides direct support to the training by ensuring critical systems are fully operational to safely execute the demands of night flying.”







For more information contact Maj. Meghan Smith at (802) 660-5451 or meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023 15:51 Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US