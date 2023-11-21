Unity in Training: Four Schools Under Campbell Battalion ROTC Converge at Fort Liberty for Pivotal Fall Exercise, Setting Stage for Spring FTX and Summer Training

Photo By Maj. Linda Gerron | Cadet Ruben Alvarado, a freshman at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Linda Gerron | Cadet Ruben Alvarado, a freshman at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, pauses during a situational training exercise his squad is conducting at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on Nov. 4. The exercise was part of the Campbell Battalion ROTC three-day field training exercise (FTX) designed to sharpen the leadership acumen of the senior cadets while propelling first and second-year cadets into the depths of military tactical education. see less | View Image Page

In the tactical landscape of Fort Liberty, the air was charged with the intensity of leadership in the making as cadets from Campbell Battalion ROTC converged on Nov. 3-5 for a comprehensive field training exercise (FTX) designed to sharpen the leadership acumen of the senior cadets while propelling first and second-year cadets into the depths of military tactical education.



The three-day event blended intense leadership development and hands-on military training, setting the stage for the nation's future Army officers. Maj. Joseph A. Shabbott, operations officer for Campbell Battalion ROTC, observed the proceedings with a seasoned eye, recognizing the critical impact of the FTX on the young leaders.



"These biannual field training exercises are crucial in developing our cadets from Campbell University, Fayetteville State University, Methodist University, and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke," said Shabbott. "In these FTXs, we see our senior cadets [MS 4s] evolve into confident decision-makers and strategists, while the junior cadets acquire the foundational military experience essential for future leadership roles."



Throughout the FTX, the MS 4 class took the lead in planning and overseeing the exercises, applying their advanced training in real-world scenarios. They orchestrated various operations, including day and night land navigation, squad-level situational training exercises, command post operations, and the military decision-making process (MDMP) - all integral components of military leadership.



The junior cadets from the MS 1 to MS 3 classes were actively engaged in these scenarios, gaining hands-on experience in teamwork, tactical execution, and adaptability in dynamic environments. Their participation was about learning the basics of military operations and integrating them into the broader framework of military leadership and strategy.



Cadet Desmond Wingate, a junior at Fayetteville State University and a recipient of the Green to Gold Scholarship, brought a unique perspective to the training, drawing on his extensive experience as a Sgt. 1st Class.



"The transition has been eye-opening," said Wingate. "I'm not just revisiting leadership concepts but also applying them in new, dynamic ways. The ROTC program pushes us to adapt and think critically, which is vital for any Army officer."



For first-year cadets with no prior military background, like Ruben Alvarado from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, the experience was equally enlightening.



"Land navigation was my favorite part of the FTX," said Alvarado. "It's not something you experience every day. Plotting your points and relying on the accuracy of the instruction you received gives you a sort of adrenaline rush, especially at night. Navigating unfamiliar terrain really tests your skills and decision-making under pressure."



As the FTX concluded, the cadets departed with tactical knowledge and a deepened sense of their potential as future leaders. The success of the FTX at Fort Liberty serves as a powerful testament to the ROTC's role in molding the next generation of Army officers.



Looking ahead, Campbell Battalion is gearing up for its next FTX in Spring 2024, promising even more challenging scenarios, including platoon-level stick training and live-fire exercises, in preparation for the demanding Cadet Summer Training (CST).



For students interested in joining the Campbell Battalion ROTC program or learning more about its opportunities, visit www.campbell.edu/rotc or contact your university's ROTC office. The ROTC program offers significant financial support to its cadets. Current college students, like Wingate, can apply for ROTC scholarships, covering up to 100% of tuition fees or room and board and additional allowances for books and living expenses. These scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, leadership potential, and personal accomplishments rather than financial need, making them accessible to a broad range of students committed to serving their country as future Army officers. For more information on the Army's different scholarship options, visit www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/find-your-path/army-officers/rotc.



The Army ROTC program is more than just a college course—it's the beginning of a journey in leadership and service to the nation.