Lots of food, fun for Thanksgiving

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — This year, the Thanksgiving meal on post included almost two tons of turkeys.



It took an army of 550 Food Service contractors to prepare and serve Thanksgiving meals for soldiers across five Warrior Restaurants. Various senior Leaders helped serve the meal as well.



According to Eveline Rosado-Haliday, the installation food program manager, they fed more than 7,000 Soldiers as part of this year’s event.



The meal included:

3,910 pounds of turkeys

2,332 pounds of steamship round

2,710 pounds of ham

1,140 pounds of salmon

2,475 pounds of cornish hens

150 cases of mashed potatoes

74 cases of yams

1,984 pounds of mac and cheese

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023 Story ID: 458561 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US