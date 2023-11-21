Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lots of food, fun for Thanksgiving

    Lots of food, fun for Thanksgiving

    Photo By Juan Jimenez | Col. Eldred K. Ramtahal, commander of the 59th Ordnance Brigade, serves a Thanksgiving...... read more read more

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Story by Juan Jimenez 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — This year, the Thanksgiving meal on post included almost two tons of turkeys.

    It took an army of 550 Food Service contractors to prepare and serve Thanksgiving meals for soldiers across five Warrior Restaurants. Various senior Leaders helped serve the meal as well.

    According to Eveline Rosado-Haliday, the installation food program manager, they fed more than 7,000 Soldiers as part of this year’s event.

    The meal included:
    3,910 pounds of turkeys
    2,332 pounds of steamship round
    2,710 pounds of ham
    1,140 pounds of salmon
    2,475 pounds of cornish hens
    150 cases of mashed potatoes
    74 cases of yams
    1,984 pounds of mac and cheese

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 14:58
    Story ID: 458561
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lots of food, fun for Thanksgiving, by Juan Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Lots of food, fun for Thanksgiving
    Lots of food, fun for Thanksgiving
    Lots of food, fun for Thanksgiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    59th Ordnance brigade
    Fort Gregg-Adams
    Forty Gregg-Adams News 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT