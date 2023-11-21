Photo By Master Sgt. Regina Young | MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. – U.S. Air Force Col. Edmund C....... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Regina Young | MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. – U.S. Air Force Col. Edmund C. Morrisey, commandant of the first Noncommissioned Officer Academy class here and the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s founding commander. Morrisey was born in New Haven, Conn., and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in history and education from Trinity College in 1952. He also pursued graduate studies at Trinity and is a graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Air Command and Staff College, the Defense Strategy Seminar and Academic Instructors School. He retired in 1983 but continued his support of the TEC on the campus, and inspire students. (U.S. Air National Guard file-photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

A salute to Morrisey: leader, mentor, friend



MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— In 1968 when Col. Edmund C. Morrisey, then Maj. Morrisey arrived at the Professional Military Education Center from Texas, he was charged with creating the first and only Air National Guard enlisted professional military education institute.



Morrisey’s journey began with an unwavering commitment to service. From the outset, his vision was resolute: to foster an environment where the men and women of the Air National Guard could excel, grow, and become exceptional leaders.



As the first commander and commandant, his passion and vision were evident, and under his guidance the center was propelled into success and the Professional Military Education Center became the Air National Guard’s “premier” center for training and education.



“When I look at what he did here, he put down the cornerstone and laid the foundation of this organization,” said, Lt. Col. John Capra, director of inspections and future mission development, I.G. Brown Training and Education Center. “ Colonel Morrisey was an inspiration in so many ways, he was so proud of this organization.”



Morrisey’s legacy extends far beyond these halls of what is now the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center. He left an indelible mark on the community, the TEC, and the Air National Guard. He has shaped countless careers, leaving an everlasting imprint on the professional military education here at the TEC.



“Attitudes were changed here,” Morrisey stated. “The professional quality of people attending the Non-Commissioned Officer’s Academy were enhanced, and they just left with a different view of their role as an NCO.”



Reflecting on Morrisey’s 15 years as a commander here, the TEC staff and students are left to do so with gratitude and a profound appreciation for his ideals of service, leadership, and excellence. He elevated the standards of education and training for Airmen in the Air National Guard, and this impact will continue to be felt through every graduation. He has left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire future leaders.



The TEC staff salutes Morrisey for exceptional leadership, his unwavering dedication, and his extraordinary contributions to the TEC. His legacy will continue to resonate within the hearts and minds of all who knew him and all who had the honor to serve alongside him. May his legacy serve as a guiding light for those to follow in his footsteps.



“Morrisey benchmarked professional military education in the Air National Guard. He is a true inspiration, and his presence here will be missed by all,” said Col. Roxanne Toy, commander, I.G. Brown Training and Education Center.



Colonel Edmund C. Morrisey “Number One,” retired, 1929-2023