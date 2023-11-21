2023 Department of the Air Force Retiree Council Meeting

Fifteen Air Force

Retiree Council members and three members-at-large convened May 9-11, 2023 for the 46th Department of the Air Force (DAF) Retiree Council Meeting.

Thrilled to be together again after a three-year break from

in-person meetings, the group spent their time being briefed by

Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Defense Eligibility

Enrollment Reporting System, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Veterans Benefits Administration, My Air Force Benefits, Defense Commissary Agency, Survivor Benefit Plan, Defense Health Agency, and more. Topics that affect the retiree communities of geographic areas worldwide were discussed as updates and new initiatives were shared. The council members also used this opportunity to ask questions of the briefers to shed light on issues they have seen over the last few years in their respective areas.

In addition, the council members traveled to the Airman Heritage Museum and USAF Security Forces Museum, both located at

JBSA-Lackland, for a morning of Air Force history and tours.

Also making this year’s meeting historic was the changing out of several members. Lt Gen (Ret) Stephen L. Hoog, who has served as a council co-chair since 2015, stepped down. His service and support has been crucial in enhancing the quality of life for DAF retirees.

Joining the council as the new co-chair is Lt Gen (Ret) Darryl

Roberson.

Member-at-large Colonel (Ret) Frank Rohrbough, who has served on the council since 2009, also decided to let someone else take the helm. Brig Gen (Ret) Charles Potter is the new incoming member-at-large.

Both Roberson and Potter attended the meeting, and it was clear they will bring a lot of passion and experience to the table.

