NETCOM modernizes flagpole, emphasizes 24/7/365 global mission

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – Whether called the Strategic Communications Command, the U.S. Army Communications Command, U.S. Army Signal Command, the 9th Army Signal or U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, the U.S. flag has flown outside the headquarters building as a symbol of the 24/7/365 global mission; being raised at Reveille and retired during Retreat.



Since June 14, 1777, the American flag has been a symbol of freedom and liberty. Throughout history, men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice in its defense, and it's why service members raise their right hands, and pledge their support. It is also a symbol for the contractors and Department of Defense Civilians who are not service members but serve as an integral part of the Army team to support the defense of our nation.



“When I took command, I emphasized we work 24/7/365,” said NETCOM Commanding Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank. “We are going to leave our flag flying every day.”



It is the universal custom to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaff. Still, it may be displayed 24 hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness, and that day has finally come for the NETCOM headquarters.



“We wanted to send a message to the workforce,” Eubank explained. “To get them to understand what we do and who we are.”



NETCOM is the hardest working two-star operational command with global responsibility that’s in competition, conflict and crisis every day, and the workforce is comprised of roughly 16,000 military and civilian team members who support the mission anytime or anywhere.



Now that the modernized flagpole will stay raised 24/7/365, the Soldiers, civilians, Fort Huachuca community and beyond will know the significance of NETCOM’s mission.



“It is a reaffirmation of our global commitment to the Army,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jason McCoy. “That we stand ever vigilant to defend our networks in a contested and congested environment. For the team, it is the first reminder before they even enter the building, that what they do matters, and that one action you do at Fort Huachuca today will have a global impact.”

