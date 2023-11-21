USACE Transatlantic Division Fortifies Operational Capacity in CENTCOM AOR

Photo By Richard Rzepka | U.S. Army Col. William C. Hannan, Jr., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic...... read more read more Photo By Richard Rzepka | U.S. Army Col. William C. Hannan, Jr., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division commander (left), shakes hands with a U.S. Army officer during a site visit to view force protection bunkers in Iraq, Sept. 20. The Transatlantic Division directly bolsters the capabilities of U.S. troops downrange, ensuring they have the essential facilities and resources to carry out their operations. Every project is a testament to the legacy of the Army Corps of Engineers’ and its commitment to enhancing the safety, effectiveness, and quality of life for those serving in the U.S. Central Command’s AOR. (U.S. Army photo by Rick Rzepka, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District public affairs office) see less | View Image Page

WINCHESTER, Va. — The United States Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division has, since the U.S. Central Command's establishment in 1983, been a pivotal player in bolstering the United States' strategic efforts within the USCENTCOM Area of Responsibility. With a storied history extending over seventy years, the Division has solidified a robust presence in a highly dynamic region, underpinning the complexities of swiftly shifting operational missions with a foundational partnership and engineering excellence.



Col. William C. Hannan, Jr., the Transatlantic Division commander, underscores this commitment, "For decades, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division has been pivotal in shaping the operational landscape across the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility. Our mission is comprehensive — we provide the critical infrastructure that underpins the very essence of military readiness and operational flexibility. From the initial design phases to the final construction, our efforts are integral in building the capacity that CENTCOM and its component commands rely on, no matter the operational environment."



The Division's involvement spans from the design of cutting-edge facilities to the construction of resilient installations crucial to the initiatives of CENTCOM. "Our mission transcends the mere construction of resilient structures; it's about forging the critical infrastructure that serves as the very backbone of expansive military operations across the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility," Hannan stated. "We are committed to enhancing the operational effectiveness and capacity of our forces and those of our allied partner nations."



The Division consists of two primary elements — the Transatlantic Middle East District and the Transatlantic Expeditionary District. These districts are the tip of the spear for USACE’s comprehensive engineering, design, and construction capabilities, reinforcing USACE’s commitment to USCENTCOM's mission and its component commands.



"Our work, built on a foundation of trust, resilience, innovation, and readiness, aligns us closely with CENTCOM’s, and their component command’s, strategic goals and bolsters the collective strength of our partners," Hannan elaborates.



Col. Philip M. Secrist III, the Middle East District commander, highlights his district’s collaboration efforts with U.S. Army Central, focusing on projects that not only increase our nation’s functional and operational capacity throughout the CENTCOM AOR, but also safeguard and improve the quality of life for service members. "In lockstep with USARCENT, we concentrate on projects that not only build infrastructure but also protect and support our service members, enhancing their capability to operate securely in a dynamic environment as well as their safety and quality of life," says Secrist.



This sentiment is echoed by Col. Mohammad Z. Rahman, the Expeditionary District commander, who speaks to the District's unique position and agility. "As the Army Corps of Engineers' only forward-deployed district in direct support of contingency operations, we rapidly align our project management and engineering expertise to support CENTCOM and ARCENT’s immediate and evolving needs. This direct engagement showcases our readiness to respond at the speed of relevance, ensuring sustainable outcomes," asserts Rahman.



The Division's scope of work is a testament to the enduring partnership and innovation that the Transatlantic Division brings to the region. "Our efforts stretch well beyond the scope of traditional construction, addressing the evolving requirements essential for operational advancement," stated Hannan. "Facing a dynamic operational landscape, our division remains agile, preemptively developing solutions that sustain and empower our warfighters."



"Our commitment is to the mission's broader goals—enhancing the effectiveness of our service members and fortifying the operations they support," says Hannan. "Each project under our stewardship is imbued with our dedication to safeguarding and improving the conditions for those serving within the AOR."



Hannan also emphasizes the division's collaborative efforts: "Working in concert with ARCENT, we channel our research and development strengths to tackle specific challenges within the AOR. Leveraging the comprehensive capabilities of the U.S. Army Engineering and Research Development Center and the USACE Enterprise enables us to introduce innovative practices and technologies that sharpen our competitive edge."



"Our partnerships within the region are fortified by our shared commitment to enhance operational capacities and security measures, which are paramount for enduring success," Col. Secrist III stated. "The comprehensive approach of the Transatlantic Division plays a vital role in supporting CENTCOM's mission."



The Transatlantic Division’s legacy in the CENTCOM AOR is marked by a commitment to meet the infrastructural and operational needs of the U.S. military and its partners. "Our long history of success in supporting CENTCOM's mission has not only facilitated operational readiness but also promoted cooperative security efforts," Col. Rahman affirmed.



Looking to the future, the Transatlantic Division is determined to continue its legacy of excellence and partnership, remaining a bedrock of capacity building and security enhancement in the CENTCOM AOR. "Our readiness is showcased by our ability to deliver solutions at the speed of relevance, ensuring we are always forward, always ready," affirms Rahman, portraying a division fully equipped to face the challenges of an evolving global security environment.