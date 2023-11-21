U.S. Army Combat Brigade Teams host transfer of authority ceremony in Romania.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.24.2023

    Story by Spc. Precious Scott 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania-- Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, “BASTOGNE” and the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “RAKKASAN”, 101st Airborne Division, held a transfer of authority ceremony Nov. 24, 2023 at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania.

    Distinguished guests, partners, and NATO allies attended the ceremony to signify the current command handover of responsibility to the new command's leaders and soldiers.

    “Transfer of authority ceremonies are much more than merely unrolling of a piece of cloth, military color guards and speeches,” said Col. Ricardo A. Turner, 3rd Bridge Combat Team commander, “RAKKASAN” 101st Airborne Division. “It represents the third brigade that the 101st Airborne has deployed to Southeast Europe in the last 18 months.”

    The Bastogne Brigade furled their unit colors, which signified the completion of a successful deployment in Romania and the European theater of operations.

    Since the Bastogne has been on the ground, they have maintained their commitment through the Bastogne soldiers who have trained and learned with allies as they continued to foster trust, respect, and capabilities, according to Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, 10th Mountain Division commander.

    “We are learning, watching, growing, and we are stronger than I've ever seen,” said Anderson. “So I have every expectation that the work that has been done by Bastgone has been and is handed off directly to our third brigade. They’re going to move the readiness training interoperability meter in arms, and our overall ability to fight and win to the next level.”

    As the mission continues during Operation Assure, Deter, and Reinforce, the Rakkasan soldiers have the opportunity to hone and practice new skills alongside their allies while the Bastogne team leaves having demonstrated their commitment to their mission.

    “I wish Rakkasan very best on this mission, there will be challenges daily in the dynamic environment but I know you will continue to build upon our relationships with all the great partners and allies.” said Col. Trevor Voelkol, Commander of the 1st BCT. “For our Bastogne soldiers we lead with our heads held high, pride and appreciation in our hearts.”

    During the ceremony, Rakkason uncased and unfurled their unit colors to signify their assumption of the current mission and acceptance of authority.

    “For the soldiers of the mighty task force RAKKASAN, as our colors are unfurled here today on freedom’s edge, your muscle should be wrapped in every battle streamer that adores those colors like a coat of armor,” said Turner. “As we go about our mission every day, those colors should give us inspiration to live up to the great legacy that all those who have come before us fought so hard and sacrificed so much to establish.”

