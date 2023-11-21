5 Units at Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center Earn 100-Donor Club Membership in 35-Day Span

Photo By Jonathan Davis | U.S. Army Capt. Marianne Rose, Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center chief, explains to...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Davis | U.S. Army Capt. Marianne Rose, Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center chief, explains to the soldiers in Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment how important their 100-Donor Club membership is to Army Readiness during their “Giving 4 Living” streamer presentation Oct. 13. They had more than 100 eligible donors volunteer to give blood to the Armed Services Blood Program Oct. 8, 2023. see less | View Image Page

Five Fort Leonard Wood training companies collectively saw more than 600 of their soldiers volunteer to donate blood with the Armed Services Blood Program, Sept. 10-Oct. 15, 2023, with each earning membership in the Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center’s 100-Donor Club.



The 100-Donor Club is reserved for organizations that provide 100 or more eligible donors during a single-day blood drive. There are currently 12 members.



The blood center’s 100-Donor Club members have their unit name, the total number of donors from the unit, and the drive’s date recorded on a plaque hanging in the donor center lobby. They also receive a “Giving 4 Living” streamer provided by the Association of the United States Army.



The ASBP is the official blood program of the U.S. military, tasked with providing quality blood products to military health care operations worldwide. The program relies on volunteer donors to ensure a steady supply of blood is always available for those in need.



Each of the five training companies conducted single-day drives in a five-week span, averaging around 120 eligible volunteers per drive. These drives produced enough blood and blood products, for example, to supply every soldier serving in three average-size U.S. Army companies. They also saved government dollars by not having to purchase these blood products from civilian agencies.



The generous training companies joining the 100-Donor Club include:

• Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 48th Infantry Regiment on Sept. 10

• Charlie Company, and 787th Military Police Battalion on Sept. 11, marking the company's second listing in the 100-Donor Club

• Bravo Company, 787th Military Police Battalion on Sept. 17, earning them a third listing in the 100-Donor Club

• Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment on Oct. 8

• 2nd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment on Oct. 15



“We can’t say thank you enough to these soldiers,” said Paul Newman, Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center technical supervisor. “Their compassion is saving lives around the world.”



The Missouri-based donor center has conducted several blood drives in 2023 with each drive averaging about three dozen volunteer donors. These five company’s drives average nearly tripled that mark, something Newman finds extremely encouraging.



“As a retired Army NCO, it makes me proud to see young men and women stand up for a cause that’s bigger than themselves,” he said. “Without them, we couldn’t accomplish our mission. Because of their generosity, many people have a better chance to win their battle with illness and injury.”



Earning the 100-donor milestone is exactly the way U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Michael Bizarro, Delta Company, 2-10 Infantry Battalion first sergeant, and U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Craig Williams, Charlie Company, 1-48 Infantry Battalion first sergeant, said to demonstrate the U.S. Army values.



“Our soldiers donating at this level proves they understand the Army values,” Bizarro said. “Their showing of selfless service and coming together for a greater good is remarkable to see. Units waiting for the perfect time to donate blood is not the answer—you have to create the time.”



Williams echoed those sentiments. “Donating blood embodies the Army values and allows soldiers to give back to the community,” he said. “There’s always time to save a life.”



The Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center collects blood for the ASBP. The military health care system requires hundreds of units of blood every day, and it's the ASBP mission to ensure its ready wherever and whenever needed.



“If you have your health, celebrate it by giving blood to those who are not as fortunate,” Newman said. “Our five new 100-Donor Club members demonstrated the power that true compassion for others can have. Will you do the same?”



For more information about the Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center and its 100-Donor Club, or to make an appointment to donate, e-mail Carl.A.Norman2.civ@health.mil or call (573)-596-6150. To search for another ASBP blood donor center near you and to make an appointment, visit www.militarydonor.com today.



About the Armed Services Blood Program



Since 1962, the Armed Services Blood Program is the official blood program of the United States military. Our mission is to provide quality blood products and support to military health care operations worldwide; from the battlefield to the local hospital, whenever and wherever needed. The ASBP collects, processes, stores, transports, and distributes blood products to service members, their families, retirees and veterans in peace and war. In an ASBP Enterprise view—Military Health Affairs, Defense Health Agency, Service Blood Programs and Combatant Commands—we operate under common goals, metrics, procedures, and work together to shape the future.



The ASBP is one of four organizations tasked with providing a safe blood supply to the Nation. Our program also works closely with our civilian counterparts in times of need to maximize the availability of this national treasure.



To find out more about the ASBP or schedule an appointment to donate, please visit www.militaryblood.dod.mil. To interact directly with ASBP staff members or get the latest news, follow us @militaryblood on Facebook and Twitter, and @usmilitaryblood on Instagram.



By: Carl Norman, ASBP Blood Donor Recruiter, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri