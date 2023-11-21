Coast to Coast and Arm to Arm: West Coast ASBP Blood Donor Centers

Photo By Jonathan Davis | The ASBP has over 20 blood donor centers supporting its mission of providing quality...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Davis | The ASBP has over 20 blood donor centers supporting its mission of providing quality blood products and support to military healthcare operations worldwide. The West Coast of the U.S. hosts three of these vital operations, with each of them serving different but equally important needs. see less | View Image Page

The Armed Services Blood Program has over 20 blood donor centers (BDC) supporting its mission of providing quality blood products and support to military healthcare operations worldwide. While all BDCs collect blood, not every center is the same, and each one plays both a unique and vital role in making the ASBP’s lifesaving mission a reality. The ASBP is a joint service operation program and the west coast of the U.S. hosts three important centers: Armed Services Blood Bank Center – Pacific Northwest (ASBBC-PNW) is located within Joint Bases Lewis-McChord, Washington. In California, the San Diego Metropolitan area contains one at Navy Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) with a satellite location just north at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Each of these three centers have varying primary donor pools because of their unique locations and due to them being home to different Service Commands. ASBP Division Chief U.S. Navy Capt. Leslie “Les” Riggs highlighted how important each BDC is.



"Whether the blood donor center collects and processes donations at their center or if they travel to other installations holding mobile blood drives, each team helps make our mission possible. These blood donor centers directly connect donors and supporters to the ASBP, giving individuals a unique way to directly enhance readiness and support the warfighter," Riggs explained.



ASBBC-PNW is now located at the Madigan Army Medical Center Annex. The donor center was originally at Fort Ord, CA, and it was transferred to Fort Lewis, Washington, in 1993 when BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure) went into effect. This tri-service BDC ships blood weekly, with its deliveries ultimately going overseas to areas to support deployed service members and to meet the needs of MTFs.



• Location: Madigan Army Medical Center Annex.

• Products Collected: Whole Blood, Platelets, and Plasma. Platelet and Plasma donors need an appointment.

• Top Contributors: Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Madigan Army Medical Center Employees

• Collections: At all mobile blood drives, ASBBC-PNW collects whole blood.

• Access: Anyone who has access to the installation is encouraged to donate, assuming they are eligible.



The NMCSD BDC primarily works with the U.S. Navy, as San Diego is home to the Navy’s Pacific Fleet. Located only 15 minutes from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, the center has a strong relationship with the Command of the Recruit Training Regiment at MCRD and this close proximity to the Recruit Depot ensures they can maximize collections that help to support the mission of the Armed Services Blood Program.



• Location: Navy Medical Center San Diego

• Products Collected: Whole blood, and platelets. Platelet donors need an appointment.

• Top contributors: The Marines

• Access: Anyone who has base access either at the Naval Medical Center or at one of our blood drives at different military installations around San Diego County.



The BDC at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton does not have a physical center, the drives at Camp Pendelton are conducted by blood mobile. Their staff is trained to handle large training command blood drives. In addition to their other duties, the staff here conduct whole blood and Low-titer O screening for predeployment units to ensure proper Low-titer O screening is being conducted for the walking blood bank roster. The ASBP Camp Pendleton travels to 29 Palms Marine Corps Base frequently to conduct whole blood and Low Titer O drives for deploying units.



• Location: Blood Mobile, the team will often travel to other units hosting drives

• Product Collected: Whole Blood

• Top contributors: School of Infantry West Training Command

• Access: All military service members and their families and civilians with access to the installations where blood drives are being held are able to donate.



One thing that sets BDCs apart from one another are the unique, memorable events that happen at each one. These formative moments can be challenging to re-live, but they are important, nonetheless. NMCSD ASBP Blood Donor Recruiter Doreen Rekoski explained that “There are so many memories to share with almost 23 years of service at NMCSD. I would say though that the most memorable event was being there the day the Twin Towers fell on 9/11. I had only been on the job for about two weeks...the BDC was full of people wanting to donate in response to the tragedy unfolding...This was the beginning of what has become one of my most satisfying and fulfilling jobs.”



During another tragedy, ASBBC-PNW Blood Donor Recruiter Victor Shermer shared that one memorable event was “The 2017 Amtrak Cascades passenger train derailment outside of Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Over 200 donors responded for a call for blood donations, and it was standing room only in the center.”



These tragedies can often bring out the best in us. We often reevaluate what's important in life and lead us to do anything we can to help our fellow man. While these events can lead us to donate in their wake, it's important that individuals donate blood regularly, so the ASBP has the supply to address whatever challenge comes next.



One thing all three BDCs have in common is that they wish more people knew about the existence of their center and their mission: They are the military’s official blood program helping the warfighter, their families, retirees and veterans worldwide with the blood donations they need.



These three BDCs play an integral role in the ASBP collection of blood products for our military community on a global scale. To schedule an appointment to donate at one of these BDCs, you can contact them via phone, or you can schedule online. Please visit militarydonor.com to make an appointment with any ASBP BDC, including these three.



ASBBC-PNW

• https://madigan.tricare.mil/Clinics/Armed-Services-Blood-Bank-Center-PNW

• (253) 968-1850 / (253) 968-1903

• https://www.facebook.com/militaryblood.ASBBCPNW/



NMCSD BDC

• https://www.facebook.com/ASBPSanDiego

• (619) 532 – 7846 / (619) 532 - 6650



Camp Pendleton BDC

• (619) 532-7846

• https://www.facebook.com/asbpcamppendleton/



About the Armed Services Blood Program



Since 1962, the Armed Services Blood Program is the official blood program of the United States military. Our mission is to provide quality blood products and support to military health care operations worldwide; from the battlefield to the local hospital, whenever and wherever needed. The ASBP collects, processes, stores, transports, and distributes blood products to service members, their families, retirees and veterans in peace and war. In an ASBP Enterprise view—Military Health Affairs, Defense Health Agency, Service Blood Programs and Combatant Commands—we operate under common goals, metrics, procedures, and work together to shape the future.



The ASBP is one of four organizations tasked with providing a safe blood supply to the Nation. Our program also works closely with our civilian counterparts in times of need to maximize the availability of this national treasure.



To find out more about the ASBP or schedule an appointment to donate, please visit www.militaryblood.dod.mil. To interact directly with ASBP staff members or get the latest news, follow us @militaryblood on Facebook and Twitter, and @usmilitaryblood on Instagram.