    Photo Story: November 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy, Part I

    November 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Training operations are shown near Fort McCoy, Wis., on Nov. 4, 2023. During November,

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown near Fort McCoy, Wis., on Nov. 4, 2023.

    During November, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy to start of fiscal year 2024.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 23:40
    Story ID: 458498
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: November 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

