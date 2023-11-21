Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo

    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray | BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Nov. 24, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa...... read more read more

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    11.24.2023

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo at Busan Naval Base in Busan, Republic of Korea, today.

    Franchetti’s visit, her first international trip as CNO, underscored the ironclad U.S. - ROK alliance and the U.S. Navy’s commitment to maintaining peace and security on the Korean peninsula.

    Franchetti served as Commander, Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) from August 2013 to August 2015, and expressed her professional pride to return to the region during the 70th anniversary of the U.S. - ROK Mutual Defense Treaty and establishment of the U.S. - ROK alliance.

    During her discussions with Yang, Franchetti noted that for seven decades the U.S. - ROK alliance has proven to be among the most capable, cooperative, and durable in the world. She applauded the significant advances in interoperability between the U.S. and ROK navies since she was CNFK and committed to advance Navy-to-Navy relations with purpose and urgency.

    The U.S. and ROK navies regularly operate and train together, notably both navies participated in Maritime Counter-Special Operations Exercise, the 56th iteration of the Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting, as well as a trilateral maritime exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group earlier this year.

    This was Franchetti and Yang’s first meeting as Heads of Navy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 20:49
    Story ID: 458495
    Location: BUSAN, KR
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo, by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CNO and MCPON visit Republic of Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    CNO
    Republic of Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT