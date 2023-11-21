Not all heroes wear capes: Medal of Honor recipients attend annual convention

Photo By Lance Cpl. Casey Cooper | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Casey Cooper | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, speaks to U.S. Navy Lt. Michael E. Thornton, a Medal of Honor recipient during the Medal of Honor Convention at the Higgins Hotel, New Orleans, Louisiana, Nov. 1, 2023. The Medal of Honor Convention is held annually gathering recipients to reconnect with one another, remember those who have passed, and engage with the local community. For over 150 years the Medal of Honor has remained the United States' highest award for military valor in action. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Casey Cooper) see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS — The muffled chatter of brothers in arms united once again filled the room as the men who gallantly gave their service to this country arrived. Their medals proudly donned around their neck, they took their seats at the Presidents Opening Ceremony and Breakfast at the Higgins Hotel here, Nov. 1, 2023.



This was the first time the city of New Orleans welcomed the 65 living recipients of the Medal of Honor. The convention lasted a week, starting with a welcome ceremony and breakfast. This preluded a week filled with ample opportunities for recipients to connect with people of New Orleans through outreach events and interacting with students from multiple schools across greater New Orleans.



Among the opening remarks from National WWII Museum President and CEO Stephen J. Watson; President, Congressional Medal of Honor Society, retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Leroy A. Petry; and Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, the guests were welcomed warmly with thanks and recognition for the sacrifices they made.



From the moment the first guests arrived at the opening ceremony, the emotions were high and the excitement was contagious. The room, filled with so many heroic gentlemen from every walk of life, brought together by this convention, allowed them to reflect on what it means to unite.



“What a wonderful time, plus for us to project what the medal represents onto the local community, I mean it’s just priceless,” said U.S. Navy Medal of Honor recipient, retired Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt K. Slabinski. “The bonus of it: to spend extra time with each other. It doesn’t get any better than that.”



Surrounded by their families, both by blood and service, Slabinski further explained what it means to him to stay connected to the military.



“Let’s face it, we spend so much of our life being next to them, side-by-side in good times and bad times. To me, it’s always like coming home.”



Not only were the Medal of Honor recipients able to reconnect with each other, but they also held a memorial service to remember and honor the recipients who passed away since the last convention. Furthermore, they were able to connect with the local community.



Medal of Honor Recipient, retired U.S. Army Capt. And Vietnam veteran Paul W. Bucha, expressed how he looks at the interactions.



“When you are meeting recipients, they are you, just a bit younger.” He shed light on the idea that they are all one and the same, “You need a brother or sister to guide you…there is one.”



Closing out the ceremony, Bellon captured the essence of the recipients' attendance at the convention and the importance of recognizing their service to this country.



“Selflessness…the selflessness that leads to that moment…to subordinate your own well-being for the benefit of others, not just your teammates on the left and right of you in the moment, but for the betterment of people you will never meet,” he said.