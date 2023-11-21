Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Pfc. Henry J. McConnell, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Nov. 30, at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery, Pawtucket, Rhode Island. JJ Duffy Funeral Home, Cumberland, Rhode Island, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Pawtucket, McConnell was assigned to the 2nd Observation Squadron in the Philippines when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island May 6, 1942.



McConnell was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members who were captured and interned at POW camps when U.S. forces in Bataan fell to the Japanese. The men were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and held at the Cabanatuan POW camp where more than 2,500 POWs perished during the war.



According to historical records, McConnell died July 26, 1942, at age 28, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 225.



In March 2018, the remains associated with Common Grave 225 were disinterred by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for laboratory analysis and identification.



McConnell was accounted for by the DPAA July 27, 2023, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y-chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.



For additional information about Pfc. McConnell, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3583988/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-mcconnell-h/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or JJ Duffy Funeral Home, 401-334-2300.



