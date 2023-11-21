Goodfellow hosts 41st Annual Santa’s Market

The 17th Training Wing hosted the 41st Annual Santa’s Market at the Louis F. Garland Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 18.

“We’re happy to see the community and everyone having a great time,” said Beverly Wilde, 41st Santa’s Market coordinator. “It’s my favorite event every year, seeing so many arts and crafts that the kids make. It brings the community together.”

Santa’s Market is a holiday-themed festival featuring several local vendors and activities, including ornament decorating and a visit from Santa Claus.

Originating as a small holiday craft market for training students on base, Santa’s Market is now a large-scale community experience with more than 100 vendors and a large involvement with both the San Angelo and Goodfellow communities.

“San Angelo is a small city,” said U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Alexis Hernandez, 17th Healthcare Operations aerospace medical technician. “Having people who aren't military coming on base and learning about what we do makes our partnership stronger.”

In addition to the crafts and activities, the market gives local residents a chance to learn more about Goodfellow and its mission.

