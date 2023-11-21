19 AW Airmen receive STEP promotions

Photo By Senior Airman Isabell Nutt | Leadership from the 19th Airlift Wing and the 19th Medical Group pose for photo with...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Isabell Nutt | Leadership from the 19th Airlift Wing and the 19th Medical Group pose for photo with Staff Sgt. Bronwyn Kenney during a surprise Stripes for Exceptional Performers promotion at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 22, 2023. The STEP promotion program authorizes commanders to immediately promote enlisted Airmen who exhibit exceptional potential beyond their rank to the grades of Staff and Technical Sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabell A. Nutt) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark.—In two surprise ceremonies, Staff Sgt. Bronwyn Kenney and Senior Airman Cesar Perez were honored for their outstanding performance and dedication to duty as they were promoted to the ranks of Technical and Staff Segreant, respectively at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 22 and 23, 2023.



The promotions were awarded as part of the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the 19th Airlift Wing.



Staff Sgt. Bronwyn Kenney, a medical technician assigned to the 19th Medical Operations Support Squadron and Senior Airman Cesar Perez, a member of the 19th Operations Support Squadron, have consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and expertise in their roles.



The STEP promotion program authorizes commanders to immediately promote enlisted Airmen who exhibit exceptional potential beyond their rank to the grades of Staff and Technical Sergeant.



During the ceremonies, both Airmen expressed their gratitude for the recognition and thanked their mentors, supervisors, and fellow Airmen for their support and guidance throughout their careers. They also emphasized their commitment to continue serving with excellence and contributing to the mission of the United States Air Force.