Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19 AW Airmen receive STEP promotions

    19 AW Airmen receive STEP promotions

    Photo By Senior Airman Isabell Nutt | Leadership from the 19th Airlift Wing and the 19th Medical Group pose for photo with...... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark.—In two surprise ceremonies, Staff Sgt. Bronwyn Kenney and Senior Airman Cesar Perez were honored for their outstanding performance and dedication to duty as they were promoted to the ranks of Technical and Staff Segreant, respectively at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 22 and 23, 2023.

    The promotions were awarded as part of the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the 19th Airlift Wing.

    Staff Sgt. Bronwyn Kenney, a medical technician assigned to the 19th Medical Operations Support Squadron and Senior Airman Cesar Perez, a member of the 19th Operations Support Squadron, have consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and expertise in their roles.

    The STEP promotion program authorizes commanders to immediately promote enlisted Airmen who exhibit exceptional potential beyond their rank to the grades of Staff and Technical Sergeant.

    During the ceremonies, both Airmen expressed their gratitude for the recognition and thanked their mentors, supervisors, and fellow Airmen for their support and guidance throughout their careers. They also emphasized their commitment to continue serving with excellence and contributing to the mission of the United States Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 12:48
    Story ID: 458445
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19 AW Airmen receive STEP promotions, by SrA Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    19 AW Airmen receive STEP promotions
    19 AW Airmen receive STEP promotions
    19 AW Airmen receive STEP promotions
    19 AW Airmen receive STEP promotions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    STEP
    TLR
    19AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT