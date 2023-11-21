LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark.—In two surprise ceremonies, Staff Sgt. Bronwyn Kenney and Senior Airman Cesar Perez were honored for their outstanding performance and dedication to duty as they were promoted to the ranks of Technical and Staff Segreant, respectively at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 22 and 23, 2023.
The promotions were awarded as part of the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the 19th Airlift Wing.
Staff Sgt. Bronwyn Kenney, a medical technician assigned to the 19th Medical Operations Support Squadron and Senior Airman Cesar Perez, a member of the 19th Operations Support Squadron, have consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and expertise in their roles.
The STEP promotion program authorizes commanders to immediately promote enlisted Airmen who exhibit exceptional potential beyond their rank to the grades of Staff and Technical Sergeant.
During the ceremonies, both Airmen expressed their gratitude for the recognition and thanked their mentors, supervisors, and fellow Airmen for their support and guidance throughout their careers. They also emphasized their commitment to continue serving with excellence and contributing to the mission of the United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 12:48
|Story ID:
|458445
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
This work, 19 AW Airmen receive STEP promotions, by SrA Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
