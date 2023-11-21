Fort Sill's Guns and Rockets Dining Facility hosts Thanksgiving celebration

FORT SILL, Okla. (Nov 21, 2023) — The holiday spirit — whether you call it Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, Turkey Day, or the Pre-Christmas Carb Load — was fully alive at Fort Sill's Guns and Rockets Dining Facility, where the sentiments of gratitude, service, and community were vividly on display.



For the 75th Field Artillery Brigade's culinary team, led by Master Sgt. James Rush, senior culinary NCO, the celebration was the culmination of three months of diligent planning and preparation. The team spent the night before transforming over a semi-truck's worth of provisions into a spread fit for, well, an Army. They prepared more than 600 servings each of sides, desserts, and entrees to feed Soldiers, their families, and civilian guests.



“Providing a meal for our Fort Sill family is more than just a duty; it's an honor that allows my team and I to showcase our culinary skills and contribute to the community's holiday spirit," said Rush. "Each dish we prepare is crafted with pride and care, knowing that it brings joy and a sense of home to those who serve our nation. It's our way of saying 'thank you' and sharing in the celebration that brings us all together."



Senior leaders from commands across Fort Sill, including Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, joined forces to serve the meal.



While serving prime rib to unsuspecting Soldiers surprised to see a Major General behind the line, Brooks reflected on the impact of service on not only his life but of all those he serves with.



"Each serving is more than just a meal; it's a symbol of our gratitude for the men and women who dedicate themselves to our country. Today's Thanksgiving dinner is a small token of appreciation for their immense sacrifices. We come together as one Army family to share in this tradition and to give thanks for the bonds that sustain us throughout the year."



Laughter and spirited dialogue filled the Guns and Rockets Dining Facility, punctuated by the familiar clatter of cutlery and dinnerware and the occasional dropped cup. The mood was buoyant, reflecting the high spirits and satisfaction of the many who came to join in the festivities and gobble up a little pumpkin spice inspired goodness. Fort Sill's Thanksgiving event served as more than just a meal; it was a small slice of the collective camaraderie that is deeply rooted in Army life.



The day's feast at Fort Sill went beyond mere tradition, it was a reinforcing the bonds and shared dedication that is the foundation of Fort Sill, said Sartain.



“As we pass the turkey and stuffing, let us also pass our stories, our laughter and our thanks. Serving alongside our troops, their families, and our civilian partners, reminds us that service extends beyond the uniform— we are reminded that we are not just Soldiers and civilians; we are neighbors, friends, and a family united by our commitment to each other and to our nation.".



View, share and download more photos of the event at Fort Sill’s official Flickr page — https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720312857840

