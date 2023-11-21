Longtime Fort McCoy human resources leader retires at McCoy

Photo By Claudia Neve | Fort McCoy Director of Civilian Personnel Management Kevin Slider presents Karen Kohn...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | Fort McCoy Director of Civilian Personnel Management Kevin Slider presents Karen Kohn with a gift at her retirement ceremony on Oct. 25, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Kohn is the current human resources officer and director of the U.S. Army Reserve Command Human Resources Service Center (formerly the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, or CPAC) at Fort McCoy, Wis. Kohn's 38-year Army career included 16 years overseas, and strong Army values. Among the ceremony attendees were family, friends, and coworkers who filled the McCoy's Community Center banquet room. Kohn will officially retire later this year on Dec. 31, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Karen Kohn, human resources officer and director of the U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) Human Resources Service Center (formerly the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, or CPAC) celebrated her long-lasting career at the McCoy’s Community Center banquet room with a retirement ceremony Oct. 25.



During her 38-year Army career, Kohn had many professional accomplishments. She oversaw the civilian human resources (HR) aspects related to USARC transformation in 2008; led CPAC through COVID-19-related change to the work environment; had 16 years overseas (including four years as the director at Wuerzburg, Germany); sustained commitment to customer service; and mentored numerous HR professionals.



“I could not have asked for a more challenging, fulfilling, and rewarding career than my 38 years with the Department of Army,” Kohn said. “It has been an honor and privilege to work with so many exceptional military and civilian professionals. I am humbled and proud to have served as an Army civilian.”



Kohn credits her success to informal mentors who took an interest in her and provided guidance along the way and her staffs for their creativity, tenacity, and drive which enabled the organizations she led to meet and exceed expectations.



“It was a very difficult decision to make,” Kohn said, “I have been honored to work for the Department of Army for all this time, and I’m so privileged. I’ve met so many wonderful people.”



Among the ceremony attendees were family, friends, and coworkers who filled the banquet room. Kohn presented flowers to her daughter, Sarah, thanking her for her support over all her years working with the Army.



Thinking of Fort McCoy’s future without her, Kohn added, “Without a beat (it’s) gonna continue on, and I think as any leader that’s what you want. You want it to be even more successful than what you left it. I do believe I have a great staff, and I believe that they are going to continue, and they’re going to do wonderful things. I have absolutely no doubt that we will continue to be the best CPAC in the Army.”



Kohn looks forward to what is next after she officially retires later this year on Dec. 31, 2023, saying her next career is going to be focusing on herself, her family, and putting time into personal projects she has been putting off for so many years.



Even with mixed feelings of leaving she is proud to have worked for the Army and ready for her next chapter in life.



Even with mixed feelings of leaving she is proud to have worked for the Army and ready for her next chapter in life.