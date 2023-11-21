Commander of U.S. Navy Surface Ship Maintenance Visits Forward-Deployed Maintenance Locations

NAPLES, Italy – Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC) and Director, Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization, and Sustainment (SEA21) Rear Adm. William ‘Bill’ Greene conducted site visits across all three Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) locations Nov. 13-20, 2023.



During his visit to Rota, Spain, Naples, Italy, and Manama, Bahrain, Greene reviewed a depot-level maintenance availability in progress aboard USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), visited the Spanish intermediate-level facility JEMANDIZ, toured FDRMC facilities such as the comprehensive intermediate maintenance activity shop in Bahrain, and met with key industry partners Navantia, the Bahrain Ship & Repairing and Engineering Company and Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Bahrain.



Greene conducted workforce town halls and underscored CNRMC / SEA21’s mission of excellence in the maintenance, modernization and sustainment of U.S. Navy surface warships, which is absolutely essential to the Navy’s ability to fight and win, highlighting FDRMC’s success in executing that mission.



“FDRMC’s exceptional performance executing maintenance availabilities and critical fleet technical assistance during multiple conflicts in theater provides U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleets the high level of readiness required to meet combatant commander tasking,” said Greene. “FDRMC is keeping the tip of the spear sharp, providing maintenance where it is needed most and bringing an enormous warfighting advantage to our forward-deployed forces.”



Greene also engaged with U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet leaders to affirm robust support and future investments for maintenance and modernization of forward-deployed ships and assets such as Aegis Ashore sites. He also discussed streamlining hiring and tour extensions for civilians to improve retention of top talent.



“It was a privilege to show Rear. Adm. Greene the incredible work executed by our FDRMC team across three continents, three combatant commanders and two number fleets,” said Capt. Brian Karosich, FDRMC commanding officer. “Rear Adm. Greene’s advocacy and efforts to remove barriers for our team will allow us to continue our essential mission to deliver and maintain mission-ready ships deployed across Fifth and Sixth Fleets.”



CNRMC oversees seven regional maintenance centers that execute complex, on-time maintenance and modernization for US Navy surface ships, directly increasing combat readiness for fleet commanders worldwide.



FDRMC provides a critical warfighting advantage to deployed and homeported Forward Deployed Naval Forces in U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleets through emergent, intermediate and depot-level maintenance and modernization, conducting fleet technical assistance, assessments, contract management oversight for voyage repairs and depot-level availabilities, and diving and salvage.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 07:45 Story ID: 458399 Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander of U.S. Navy Surface Ship Maintenance Visits Forward-Deployed Maintenance Locations, by Ashleigh Whitney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.