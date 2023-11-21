Soldiers, families enjoy European-style holiday market at Camp Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Tents lined with pine-needle garlands stood in rows, sparkling with twinkling stringed lights. Vendors dressed in red and green talked with children and adults as they made their way through the stalls filled with artisan crafts and foods. Music from a nearby stage filled the air, mixing with the sounds of chatter.



It had all the elements of a traditional European holiday market – except the Holiday Bazaar, which took place Nov. 18-19, wasn’t on a cobblestone square, but nestled inside a gym in the heart of Camp Humphreys in South Korea. John O’Connor, community recreation officer for Humphreys Family, Morale Wellness and Recreation, said previous examples of similar events showcased simple tables with goods for sale.



“We wanted to find a blend of promoting holiday season and promoting what Korea has to offer,” said O’Connor. ““We wanted to create a festive atmosphere with decorations, activities and entertainment to make it more of an event with increased customer engagement opportunities.”



For U.S. Army Capt. Ebony Miller, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Engineering Battalion, the event designers met their goal.



“It’s beautiful,” said Miller. “I took pictures once I came in through the entrance and posted it on our company Facebook page so that way our Soldiers could see what’s going on.”



The event included 64 vendors, 25 from the local Korean community, 18 from Humphreys community members such as home-based businesses and organizations, and 21 vendors from The Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



"Historically, unlike in Europe, bazaars were not too successful at other installations in Korea, including when Humphreys was small,” said O’Connor. “However, this time it went extremely well, and we are already planning to make it an annual event.”



An estimated 3,700 people attended the two-day event and O’Connor said this pilot bazaar will allow the planning team to evaluate elements of the event, including design, entertainment and shopping patterns, to evolve and increase the success of future bazaars.



“We were not sure how it would be received," said O'Connor, "but just through customer interaction we can tell many were widely impressed.”

