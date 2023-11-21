Brownsburg, Indiana Native Serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the East China Sea

EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 22, 2023) A Brownsburg, Indiana native and 2021 graduate of Brownsburg High School is serving Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), which is forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



Airman Jacob Walt McQuillan is an Aviation Structural Mechanic, also known as an AM. According to The Bluejacket’s Manuel, AMs are responsible for the maintenance and repair of aircraft parts.



“AMs are in control of all the exterior skin, hydraulics, landing gear, and flight controls,” Walt McQuillan said. “All parts are vital to the ability of any aircraft to be able to do its job.”



Walt McQuillan joined the Navy in August 2021. He decided to enlist in order to learn skills and gain experience that would be more difficult to obtain in the civilian world. He said he enjoys working with his hands, and he wanted to travel the world and get out of Indiana.



“Being able to learn aircraft knowledge in a high intensity environment and learn adversity in a situation, that’s very uncommon,” Walt McQuillan said.



Walt McQuillan has been serving HSM-51 since April 2022. HSM-51 has been providing aerial support to Rafael Peralta during its current deployment. Walt McQuillan said he loves being stationed in Japan. His favorite food has been gyoza and Japanese fried chicken, and he’s fallen in love with Hakuba, which reminded him of Indiana when he visited in the winter. However, his favorite part about being in this command is the people.



“All the people I’ve met and talk to on a daily basis help keep me sane while being away from home,” Walt McQuillan said. “Some guys I’ve met here are going to be lifelong friends and people I’ll talk to for years to come. Being able to have a chain of command that actively cares and looks out for me has been great to have.”



Through the Navy, Walt McQuillan has learned to adapt to situations. He said he works with a widely diverse group of people on a multitude of tasks and this has made him grow with maturity. He said that he continues to be inspired by the leaders around him, who train him for his job. He hopes to rank up in the Navy and to be able to successfully transition back into civilian life when the time is right.



“My family has a long history in the military, so naturally they are proud and happy I’m in it,” Walt McQuillan said. “I’m able to be someone who my younger siblings can look up to and be proud to talk about.”







Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



HSM-51 is a forward-deployed squadron based in Japan and is home to approximately 320 officer and enlisted military personnel. The command operates and deploys MH-60R Seahawk helicopter detachments that support all theatre-based Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 and CTF-71.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 21:18 Story ID: 458386 Location: EAST CHINA SEA Hometown: BROWNSBURG, IN, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brownsburg, Indiana Native Serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the East China Sea, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.