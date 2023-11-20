Okinawa, Japan Native Serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the Sea of Japan

SEA OF JAPAN (Nov. 12, 2023) An Okinawa native and 2021 graduate of Grantham University is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), which is forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



Petty Officer 1st Class Hiroshi Kinjo is a Retail Specialist, also known as an RS. According to MyNavyHR, RSs are responsible for managing and operating all shipboard retail and service activities. For example, they manage the ship’s store, vending machines, barber shops, and laundry operations. RSs play a key role in the morale of the ship.



“I love how I can help and support my crew with my rate and ease their minds during underways,” Kinjo said.



Kinjo was born and raised in Japan. When his mother remarried, his family moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Kinjo said that he has a 6th grade level of Japanese education. He has been teaching himself more about the Japanese language through books, shows, and language classes. Also, since his mother is Filipino, he’s learned how to speak Tagalog.



“I originally wanted to be a CTI, and utilize my knowledge of multiple languages,” Kinjo said. “However, due to no being a citizen at the time, I told them to give me something and to switch in the future.”



Kinjo has been serving aboard Rafael Peralta since 2021. Since then, he has been able to reconnect with his Japanese roots. For example, earlier this year Kinjo participated in Malabar 2023, a joint operation with close allies including Japan. He said that being stationed in Japan has been a blessing because he was able to reunite with his family and introduce them to his spouse in person.



“Knowing that I am close to my family as well as protect them by serving on USS Rafael Peralta means so much more to me than I originally thought,” Kinjo said.



Kinjo said that if he chooses to stay in the Navy, he wants to further his career and become a commissioned officer. He wants to continue supporting both the US and Japan.



“Being in the Navy means a lot to me,” Kinjo said. “It has given me many opportunities to grow mature and successful, and it teaches me many valuable lessons. It also symbolizes unity between nations.”



Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

