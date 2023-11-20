USS Rafael Peralta conducts port visit in Donghae, Republic of Korea

DONGHAE, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Nov. 13, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) departed Donghae, Republic of Korea following a scheduled port visit, Nov. 13.



The port visit reflects the longstanding partnership between the United States and the Republic of Korea, as well as a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“It was an outstanding opportunity to visit this amazing country,” said Rafael Peralta’s cCommanding oOfficer, Cmdr. Charles Cooper. “The Republic of Korea was our first port call of the year, so it is fitting that it is our last as well. My Sailors got to explore the area and some even ventured to Seoul. It was also great to meet our counterparts from the Republic of Korea Navy, who we are very much looking forward to exercising alongside once we get underway.”



Port calls are a routine part of the Navy’s operations. They reflect the mutual interest between the U.S. and its allied nations, and they give Sailors the opportunity to learn about different cultures.



“Seoul has avid cinemagoers,” said Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class David Di Bella, from Athens, Georgia. “Some theaters operate almost 24 hours a day. I left a midnight screening at 2 a.m. and there were still people coming in for the next show.”



During the port visit, Sailors assigned to the Rafael Peralta participated in a volunteer event with the Korean government and sailors assigned to the Republic of Korea Navy Daegu-class frigate ROKS Pohang. The volunteers helped deliver coal to local houses in Donghae.



“This COMREL provided Sailors from the Rafael Peralta with a wonderful opportunity to further our bond with the ROK Navy,” said Rafael Peralta’s Chaplain, Lt. Charles Hall, from Nashville, Tennessee, who coordinated the volunteer event. “Working together, we were able to make a profound impact on people’s lives by providing coal to families to ensure they would be warm this winter. This moment perfectly captured the strong relationship we have between our nations and how we work together to make the world a better place.”



Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Mayte Cruzrodriguez, from Port Saint Lucie, Florida, who volunteered at the event, said that helping others is part of what the Navy does.



“I’m grateful to be able to share and give back to the community.” Cruzrodriguez said. “Seeing them smiling, thankful for us being there and representing our country makes my day. All the memories, experiences and all the beautiful people we meet throughout makes it all worth it.”



Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 17:17 Story ID: 458374 Location: KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta conducts port visit in Donghae, Republic of Korea, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.