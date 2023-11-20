1st Cavalry Division Celebrates Army Thanksgiving Traditions: A Salute to Resilience and Camaraderie

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas - Dining facilities across post served up Thanksgiving meals two days early for Troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division 21Nov. at Fort Cavazos, Texas.



“We did a poll in the Warrior Restaurant to decide what our theme for thanksgiving would be, and everyone came together and voted, said Sgt. Summer Ann Patterson, Culinary NCO from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. “Princess and the Frog” was our theme. My job consisted of making that theme come alive inside the restaurant.

Soldiers gather for communal meals with leaders serving alongside their troops, creating an inclusive environment that fosters a sense of belonging.



“From start to finish we put in around 34 hours of work into our decorations, said Patterson.” “Overall, including the cakes, ice sculptures, and cornucopia, everything on display took about a week.



At the core of the 1st Cavalry Division, Thanksgiving traditions are the shared commitment to ensuring no soldier spends the holiday alone. While family members may be far away, servicemen and women come together as a second family, forming tight-knit bonds and celebrating with a feast that captures the essence of home.



“We planned this event almost two or three months out.' said, Sgt. 1st Class Demetrius Bleakley, DFAC manager for 2ABCT. “Every year when we have these competitions, we all get together and discuss what will set us apart from other dining facilities. “We cooked 18 whole turkeys, 6 netted turkeys, 4 steamships, 60 lbs. of salmon, and about 600 servings of sides.”



Apart from the customary feast, Army Thanksgiving traditions include various events that strengthen bonds and promote solidarity. Many units organize friendly sports competitions, such as flag football, volleyball, or even turkey trots, fostering a sense of camaraderie and promoting physical fitness. Additionally, soldiers in the culinary specialty are really appreciated for all the hard work they put into prepping meal for the entire installation.



“For the pastries, I spent around 36 hours from start to completion.” said, Sgt. Kismely Bello, Culinary NCO from 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade. “I made 222 cupcakes, 200 cake pops and two cakes. My favorite part of these events is being able to feed the Troopers. I honestly really enjoy my job. At the end of the day, food makes anybody happy.”



In an ever-diversifying Army, Thanksgiving competitions at dining facilities provide an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate cultural differences. Appreciating recipes that reflect their heritage. This multicultural exchange broadens horizons and strengthens the fabric of the Army community, ensuring that everyone feels valued and included during this important holiday.



The overall winner of the Dining facilities was “Always Ready DFAC” and the second-place winner was “Warrior Way Restaurant.”

