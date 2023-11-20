Fort Sill welcomes new NCO Academy Commandant

Photo By Christopher Wilson | Mrs. Courtney Devot, wife of Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Devot, is presented with a yellow...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | Mrs. Courtney Devot, wife of Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Devot, is presented with a yellow rose during Devot's assumption of responsibility ceremony as the 30th Commandant of the United States Army Fires Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy Nov. 21, 2023. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Nov. 21, 2023) — Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence Command Sergeant Major, Neil Sartain, welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Steve G. Devot as the 30th Commandant of the Commandant, United States Army Fires Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, Nov. 21, 2023.



Devot, a native of Miami, Florida, joined the Army on Feb. 23, 2001, and began his military journey at Fort Sill as a 13B Field Artillery Cannon Crewmember. Through the years, Devot has held numerous leadership positions such as Ammunition Team Chief, Howitzer Section Chief, Gunnery Sergeant, and Platoon Sergeant at various installations including Fort Stewart, Georgia, West Point, New York, Camp Casey, Korea, and Fort Bliss, Texas.



His deployments include multiple tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. The senior NCO is also recognized for his institutional accomplishments, having earned three college degrees over the course of his service.



"A true professional," Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill said. "He brings to us both his experiences of combat deployments in Iraq, as well as institutional excellence. I cannot think of anyone more qualified to join our Noncommissioned Officer Academy and to supervise the development of future enlisted leaders of the United States Army. Team Devot, welcome back to Fort Sill. We're excited to have you all here again, as members of the Fort Sill Family."



The Fort Sill Noncommissioned Officer Academy has a storied history dating back to its establishment Feb. 5, 1959. It has undergone several transformations to meet the evolving needs of the Army, especially in preparing NCOs to be proficient leaders and trainers. The Academy now graduates up to 3,000 NCOs annually, offering the Senior Leader Course, Advanced Leader Course, and Basic Leader Course.



"I am truly humbled to be here. Courtney and I are excited to be back at the home of the Field Artillery and enhancing the development and education of our future leaders," said Devot. "To all the Soldiers and Civilians at the academy, thank you for everything you do to improve the training and education of our Soldiers. You are truly amazing and are valued members of the team."