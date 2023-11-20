TLR celebrates Arbor Day

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, alongside leaders from across Team Little Rock, planted newly transplanted trees at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 21, 2023.



The event marked a commitment to fostering green spaces, environmental awareness and sustainable practices within the community.



Arbor Day, an annual observance that encourages tree planting and care, has been celebrated across the nation since the late 19th century. The roots of this tradition trace back to J. Sterling Morton, a nature enthusiast and journalist, who initiated the first Arbor Day in Nebraska in 1872. Since then, communities have come together to celebrate the vital role trees play in purifying the air, providing habitat for wildlife and enhancing the overall well-being of the planet.



Arbor Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by deforestation, climate change, and loss of biodiversity. By actively participating in tree planting ceremonies and related activities, communities can contribute to global efforts in combating these challenges.



The tree planting ceremony showcased three persimmon trees from the old golf course to the front line of the tree screen on Arnold Drive, each carefully planted to thrive in the local climate. The rest of the trees will be saplings planted on Dec. 15, 2023. The event aimed to inspire a sense of responsibility among citizens to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.



The Arbor Day celebration not only planted the seeds for a greener tomorrow but also fostered a sense of community pride and responsibility. As the newly planted trees and following saplings take root, the hope is that they will grow into towering symbols of resilience and sustainability for generations to come.

