TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – As the largest career field in the Air Force, it’s the job of Security Forces to protect Air Force personnel, facilities and assets. To uphold a high level of security, every Defender must be properly skilled and equipped to handle any situation.



With the rapid increase of technology, the availability of small unmanned aircraft systems, commonly known as drones, has risen and represents a significant challenge to the defenders of every installation.



“The main purpose of the counter small unmanned aircraft systems program is to ensure that we are able to protect facilities, assets, and personnel on Tyndall from any sort of drone threat. Our main priority is to ensure safety of flight for our aircraft and pilots,” said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Murphy, 325th Security Forces Squadron, future operations non-commissioned officer.



Tyndall Air Force Base is a no-drone zone. This includes the launching, landing or operating of unmanned remote-controlled drones or model rockets, which are prohibited at all times. sUAS users may not know that they inadvertently pose a threat to military operations.



“At the end of the day, the thing we are all here for is making sure that our F-35’s can be deployed at a moment’s notice,” stated Murphy. “We need to be notified if people see drone sightings on base. That way we can dispatch our Defenders to be able to respond and, if needed, neutralize the drone.”



For information about proper locations and rules for drone operation, visit the Federal Aviation Administration UAS website at https://www.faa.gov/uas/getting_started.



Drone enthusiasts can also download the free B4Ufly app at https://www.faa.gov/uas/recreational_fliers/where_can_i_fly/b4ufly/ for questions about the specifics of flying a UAS off-installation. This app shows a user’s current location and informs them of notifications they need to make to local airfields. Tyndall AFB offers no recreational drone use at this time and is a no-drone zone.



For all official or commercial uses, call (850) 283-4254.

For drone sightings, call Tyndall Security Forces at (850) 283-2254.

