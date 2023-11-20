EOD Soldiers return home from Central Command deployment in time for holidays

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva (right), the senior enlisted leader of the 20th Chemical,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva (right), the senior enlisted leader of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, poses with Soldiers from the 764th EOD Company at BWI, Nov. 18. Leaders from the 20th CBRNE Command met with Soldiers from the 764th EOD Company during their layover on their return flight from the Central Command Area of Operations. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Soldiers returned from a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in time for Thanksgiving.



Soldiers from the 764th Ordnance Company (EOD) returned to their home base of Fort Carson, Colorado, following their deployment in support of Command Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, Nov. 18.



The U.S. Army EOD company is part of the 242nd EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of military operations and domestic authorities.



The 20th CBRNE Command is headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The one-of-a-kind command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s CBRN specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



Highly specialized units from the 20th CBRNE Command have deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations since the command was established on October 16, 2004.



Working together with U.S. Navy EOD techs, Army EOD Soldiers from 20th CBRNE Command have confronted and defeated more than 50,000 Improvised Explosive Devices during more than two decades in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Capt. Cameron M. Clark commands the 764th EOD Company and 1st Sgt. Josue Sandoval serves as the senior enlisted leader.



Col. Gregory P. Hirschey, the deputy commander for 20th CBRNE Command; Maj. Mitchell A. Lokker, the 20th CBRNE Command deputy chief of the Commanders Initiatives Group, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva, the 20th CBRNE Command senior enlisted leader, met the Soldiers during their layover at BWI airport on their way home to Colorado Springs, Colorado.



Silva said it was an honor to meet the returning EOD Soldiers as they made it home in time for the holiday season.



“Soldiers from the 764th EOD Company have served with distinction downrange,” said Silva, a Master EOD Technician from Long Beach, California, who has deployed seven times and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. “Welcome home, warriors.”