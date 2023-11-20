This Holiday, Give One Priceless Gift of Life: Donate Blood

The holiday season is a time when we come together to celebrate with our loved ones and exchange special gifts. For many, there is one gift that means the most to those you never meet—the act of donating blood, which gives the gift of life.



From the one person who decides to donate during the holidays to the one person who volunteers to coordinate a blood drive, each one creates a life-changing action that leads to lives being saved. Everyone that contributes to the mission of providing quality blood products and support to the military community worldwide leads to a positive impact for everyone.



The Armed Services Blood Program invites you to participate in this lifesaving cause during the holiday season. Your donation supports the warfighter and their families in their hours of need, while ensuring a consistent supply of blood products across the globe.



"Giving the gift of life is a heartwarming way to celebrate this holiday season. It is a priceless gift that makes an immediate impact for our military community in need,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Les Riggs, ASBP Division Chief. We extend our gratitude to all donors, volunteers, and supporters of the ASBP who give all year round, playing a pivotal role in our mission to save lives and support overall readiness.”



Historically, the holiday and winter seasons show a decline in blood donations compared to other times of the year. This decrease can be attributed to various factors -- away on holiday, altered schedules, weather disruptions, or illness keeping potential donors at home. When these factors converge, the number of available donors temporarily dwindles, but the demand for blood remains steadfast.



"This holiday season, while celebrating the joy of giving, don’t forget the gift of life. Blood donations often decline during this time, but your contribution can make a significant impact,” said ASBP Donor Recruitment Branch Chief Rick Lumzy.



It is important to note that it’s not required to be in service to donate with the ASBP. Donations come from active-duty service members but also from diverse military communities, encompassing family members, government employees, veterans, and others.



“This season, consider helping those in their moments of greatest need, whether it be a courageous service member, a newborn infant, or a respected veteran,” encouraged Lumzy. “Extend your support to the military- community by offering the priceless gift of blood; one present that means the most for someone in need.”



For additional information about ASBP, please visit www.health.mil/militaryblood or go to www.militarydonor.com to locate a donor center and arrange an appointment for donation. To interact directly with ASBP staff members or to get the latest news, follow @militaryblood on Facebook, Twitter and @usmilitaryblood on Instagram.



About the Armed Services Blood Program



Since 1962, the Armed Services Blood Program is the official blood program of the United States military. Our mission is to provide quality blood products and support to military health care operations worldwide; from the battlefield to the local hospital, whenever and wherever needed. The ASBP collects, processes, stores, transports, and distributes blood products to service members, their families, retirees and veterans in peace and war. In an ASBP Enterprise view—Military Health Affairs, Defense Health Agency, Service Blood Programs and Combatant Commands—we operate under common goals, metrics, procedures, and work together to shape the future.



The ASBP is one of four organizations tasked with providing a safe blood supply to the nation. Our program also works closely with our civilian counterparts in times of need to maximize the availability of this national treasure.

