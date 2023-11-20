Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Cory Koger

Cory Koger, Water Quality Program Manager and Chemist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District is a Debris Subject Matter Expert in support of the Hawaiʻi Wildfire recovery mission.
His duties include contract language, mission planning, debris estimating, and coordinating with federal and state partners to complete debris removal.
“I feel honored to be able to support Maui and Hawaiʻi with debris removal that will return people to their homes,” said Koger. “This is the most complex debris response in which I have been involved.”
