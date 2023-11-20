FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Breast Cancer Awareness Month highlights the importance of early detection of the second-leading cause of cancer death among women.



Patients enrolled in TRICARE can self-refer for a screening mammogram at Kimbrough, where imaging is captured through a 3D breast mammography machine that was installed in March 2023.



“The benefits of having a 3D machine are it can detect small cancers and masses hidden in dense breast tissue,” said Bianca Rodgers, chief of radiology services.



The 3D breast mammography procedure—also known as digital breast tomosynthesis—captures three-dimensional imaging of the breast to detect cancer in those who show no symptoms.



According to the American Cancer Society, 3D mammography appears to lower the chance of being called back after screening for follow-up testing and can be helpful in women with more dense breasts.



Screening should start at age 40, and annually thereafter. Regular mammograms can help find breast cancer at an earlier stage.



Mammography services at Kimbrough are available to all women ages 40 and older. Screening mammograms are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. by appointment. To schedule call 301-677-8800, Option 5, Option 1.



Patients with any new issues with their breast or in need of a diagnostic mammogram can contact Walter Reed’s Breast Imaging Center number at 301-319-8502.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 15:41 Story ID: 458355 Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Take advantage of Kimbrough's 3D machine for screening mammograms, by Deidra Martin-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.