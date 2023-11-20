Reserve artillery Marines build proficiency and strengthen unit cohesion

FORT DIX, N.J. - An odor of gunpowder fills the chilled New Jersey air. A subtle Autumn rain coats a cannon and the Marines operating it. They are shouting and yelling, moving quickly to load the M777A2 155 mm howitzer.



Boom!



Suddenly, the yelling is silenced by the piercing explosion of an artillery round as acrid smoke envelops the Marines before it is swept away by the misting rain.



Marines with Golf Battery, 3rd Battalion, 14th Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conducted live-fire training and a long-range communications exercise Oct. 19-23, 2023, here.



The exercise was part of a concurrent range that included India, Hotel and Mike artillery batteries at other locations. Headquarters Battery provided support for their batteries through long-range communications in Bristol, Pennsylvania.



This training hones the Marines’ technical skills and strengthens their bonds as a unit through communication, trust, teamwork, leadership development and shared experiences.



“Our batteries pretty much operate within themselves,” said Sgt. Tyler Askey, radio operator, Headquarters Battery. “We listen in on our networks and monitor them to ensure they can operate as a battery. If they need assistance, we assist them with our contact teams.”



Supporting an artillery battery on the range is a complex endeavor. Marines must work together seamlessly to ensure the safety and effectiveness of live-fire exercises.



“It’s integral we had this opportunity, especially since the active-duty side of the Marine Corps is doing away with cannons and are switching to HIMARS,” said Capt. William Mitchell, an artillery officer with Golf Battery.

“The Reserve Marines are motivated to come in because they don’t get to do this very often. It starts off kinda rusty at first,” said Mitchell. “Everyone is getting used to being back, but by the end of the first day, it’s like we never left the field. When the Reserve Marines are back here, they are back here with all their friends, hanging out and shooting artillery. It’s fun.”



“Communication is necessary and vital for us to execute the plan properly. We bridge the gap between units so we are able to carry out our missions,” said Cpl. Erick Astacio, radio operator, Headquarters Battery. “By working as a team, we can connect with the Marines. As Reserve Marines, we also get to interact with each other outside this environment. You get to support people more on both a personal and professional level. Coming here every month is a reminder to check in on one another. Our unit cohesion contributes to our mission success because it brings us back from whatever mentality we were in.”



Marines must trust their fellow crew members to follow procedures and ensure everyone's safety.



“We had a cycle of guys in three different positions so they could master each position,” said Cpl. Edward Ashley, assistant gunner, Golf Battery. “This makes us quicker on the gun line so we can get rounds downrange as quickly as possible. I have about eight guys on my gun with me. I wouldn’t be able to do anything that I’m doing successfully without them.”



This experience fosters teamwork and encourages every member to appreciate the value of their individual contributions. It instills a sense of unity as each Marine realizes they are an essential part of the larger whole.



The challenges faced on the artillery range include adverse weather conditions, strenuous physical exertion and technical complexities. Yet, these shared challenges become shared triumphs.



“The gunline has the most physically demanding job out of the battery. It takes a toll on all the Marines. Keeping your Marines engaged and making sure they are taken care of is paramount,” said Ashley. “Weather was the toughest obstacle we had to overcome. However, we were able to keep morale high through our camaraderie.”



The sense of accomplishment after a successful live-fire mission binds Marines together, creating memories that they carry with them throughout their careers. It demonstrates that when Marines work together as one, they can overcome any challenge, no matter how formidable. Effective communication, trust, teamwork, leadership development and shared experiences contribute to a more ready and battle-tested force.

