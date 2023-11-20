MSCoE leaders update Fort Leonard Wood standards book

Maneuver Support Center of Excellence senior leaders have made updates to the MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood standards book, a collection of information service members and civilians here need to know to better understand expectations, “to provide guidance on proper representation of our Service, and to foster an environment where all of our teammates exhibit and achieve our values,” reads the memorandum on the book, dated Oct. 30, and signed by Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, and MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala.



While not a complete listing of all applicable regulatory guidance, the standards book “does reinforce the high standards expected” of those serving here, Beck and Arzabala wrote.



“Take pride in our mission and history here at FLW, inspire and guide others, and adhere to the Standards,” they wrote.



The book is intended for all service members and Department of Defense civilians on the installation, including those assigned to tenant units and those here under temporary assignment. Additionally, service members are required to carry a copy of the book — electronically, if they choose — with them while in duty unform here, the exception being the Army Physical Fitness Uniform.



Besides also including information on uniform regulations for the other services here, revisions included in the November 2023 edition of the standards book reflect current U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and Army policy and guidance. These include:



Clarification on Army Combat Unform restriction in public establishments;

Removal of APFU restrictions on post;

Guidance on “Taps” and simplified common knowledge of “Reveille” and “Retreat;”

Changes to the fleece cap policy;

Guidance on colored unit patches;

Policy changes regarding ACU use while conducting physical training;

Guidance on the use of cadre gear during initial entry training field exercises;

Guidance on unit-level PT uniforms;

Updates to policy regarding hard hats in lieu of the Advanced Combat Helmet; and

Clarification on wearing name tapes with the Army Green Service Uniform.

Fleece cap guidance

Regarding the fleece cap, the black or coyote brown version is authorized for wear with the combat uniform at or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, “when the Army combat helmet is not worn.” Furthermore, company commanders are authorized to modify the unit’s uniform to the fleece cap, based on cold weather mitigation and deliberate risk assessment in a field environment, training areas or ranges, when the temperature is above the freezing point for prolonged periods of time. However, every service member will wear the same headgear when a part of that training event, the policy states. Additionally, service members will keep their primary headgear with them if wearing the fleece cap and modify it as temperatures fluctuate above 32 degrees. The fleece cap is properly worn when it is pulled down snugly on the head — the bottom edge may be folded, but not rolled — and the fleece cap should have no unit markings or additional stitching.



Colored unit patches

Colored shoulder sleeve insignia — unit patches — are authorized to be worn by cadre or permanent party personnel for graduations, ceremonies and other special events, when authorized by the first O-6 in the chain of command. These authorized insignia will be provided by the unit and issued to service members for accountability.



ACU wear during PT

The ACU or service combat uniforms may be worn in lieu of the improved physical fitness uniform as required during certain physical training events. The ACU head gear for unit PT is not required. Company commanders may modify the uniform as they see fit during high-intensity events for the safety of the training population and permanent party. The complete formation, including instructors, will be in the same uniform.



IET cadre and personal gear

All cadre will wear gear from the Army Central Issue Facility while conducting IET field training exercises. No personal gear is authorized. Exceptions to this policy must be approved by the first O-6 in the chain of command. In an effort to modernize, service members will coordinate with CIF to exchange all Universal Camouflage Pattern Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment items, as available.



PT uniform guidance

Guidelines were introduced regarding PT uniforms. Drill sergeants, cadre and instructors will be in the same uniform as their trainee population, while responsible for their formation. Unit specific (battalion or higher) PT uniforms may be authorized by the battalion commander, so long as they adhere to the following standards:



Short/long sleeve athletic shirt or crew neck pull over with no zippers or pockets. Hoodies are not authorized.

Unit logo front left of shirt, battalion or higher echelon emblem, patch or insignia centered on back.

Names, rank and/or position across the back, between the shoulders. Optional U.S. flag on the right sleeve as worn with the ACU.

All unit specific PT apparel must be worn as the APFU, outlined in AR 670-1.

If conducting PT between the hours of 4:30 and 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday in IET PT locations and brigade gyms, all service members will wear Army issued APFU or service equivalent uniform. Service members not conducting organized unit PT, TDY or on leave are not required to wear the APFU at gyms operated by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



ACH wear

While operating tactical military vehicles heavier than one-quarter ton, all service members are required to wear an ACH or service equivalent. If transporting service members in the rear of an open cargo truck, those service members are also required to wear an ACH or service equivalent. If the service member is not issued an ACH or service equivalent, an approved hard hat is authorized. Engineers utilizing engineer equipment in training are authorized to wear an approved Army Corps of Engineers hard hat.



AGSU name tape

All personnel will wear the approved name tape when wearing the AGSU. The heritage 564 pullover sweater is authorized for wear as of “after November 2023.”



The updated standards book is available to view, print and download here.

