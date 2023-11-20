Boots on the Ground, Beyond the Fence: Ramstein Air Base, Germany

Photo By Emma Loscalzo | Community extends beyond the boundaries of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, for the 86th...... read more read more Photo By Emma Loscalzo | Community extends beyond the boundaries of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, for the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron. Civil Engineers of Ramstein volunteer their time with the Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation, Wreaths Across America, and the Landstuhl Fisher House. see less | View Image Page

For the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron, community extends beyond the boundaries of Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Airmen Civil Engineers are more than a military unit - they are a dedicated and integral part of the broader community.



Staff Sgt. Nathan King, Assistant Chief for Logistics, said that to the squadron, “building bridges is as crucial as building infrastructure, and we're proud to embody this principle.” The 86th Civil Engineer Squadron builds bridges through dedicating time to community service events for local and international groups.



One of the most profound efforts that the engineers at Ramstein partake in is the preservation of the American Kindergraves Memorial in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



Between 1952 and 1971, over 450 American infants died at the American military hospital in Landstuhl and at nearby civilian hospitals and were buried at the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery in Germany. In the 1980s, the initial lease was set to expire on these gravesites before the German-American Woman’s Club and Ramstein Area Chief’s Group came together to move the gravesites and draft a new lease. The Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation was thus established in 1986.



The KKMF relies on donations and volunteers for year-round maintenance. Members of the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron dedicate their time to the upkeep and maintenance of the memorial site. “We take pride in maintaining the aesthetics of the community and actively engaging in clean-up and landscaping endeavors,” said Master Sgt. Logan Baker, Deputy Fire Chief.



The time that the engineers dedicate to KKMF has created strong connections to the group’s mission, and the feelings and history behind it.



“The memorial symbolizes the enduring bond between our military families and the local community,” King said. “Each member who has volunteered with KKMF has formed a powerful emotional connection, delving into the history of the infants laid to rest there.”



The 86th Civil Engineer Squadron engages in community service beyond KKMF through baking and distributing goods to the Landstuhl Fisher House in Germany to “provide essential support to wounded warriors and their families,” said Baker.



Their service has also extended across the German border, as the squadron participates in Wreaths Across America at the Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial to pay tribute to those who have served.



King said that engaging with the community “has taught the squadron the significance of empathy, collaboration, and the profound impact even the smallest acts of kindness can have.”



“We've come to understand that community support and unity are the cornerstones of a strong and resilient society. By engaging in service, we've discovered that the bonds we forge with our neighbors and friends are among the most rewarding aspects of our military service,” King continued.



For the civil engineers of Ramstein, their service goes beyond military duty. They are deeply committed to fostering strong relationships in their community. King shared that while the Squadron’s goal is to make a difference, the Airmen are also continuously educating themselves about host nation culture, embracing German traditions, and uniting their military and civilian communities.



“Together, we aim to build a future where service knows no boundaries and where bonds of friendship and support continue to strengthen.”