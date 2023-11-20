Army looks for three straight wins against Navy in flag football.  

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – With their 24-15 win against the Navy last year, the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army flag football team is gearing up once again to try to make it three in a row against their rival in the 23rd annual flag football championship Dec. 8 at JBLM.



“The key to this year’s game is for our veteran football players to lead our new recruits in using our military training, discipline, physical fitness and mental toughness, as well as teamwork on and off the field,” said Robert Pierce, JBLM head coach. “By combining these elements with our Army values, our Soldiers will have a competitive advantage leading us to victory.”



Chad Peabody, the team’s offensive coordinator, is also coming back this year and looks to improve on the team’s performance from last year.



“This year, our offense is fast paced,” said Peabody. “We are focusing on tempo, which also happens to be a characteristic of the offense in Unified Land Operations, Army tactics that directly relate to the fields of friendly strife.”



The team is confident they are going to keep the trophy and bragging rights on JBLM and make it a three-game winning streak against the Navy.



“We are fortunate to have some of our key players back this year, in addition to welcoming new recruits,” said Pierce. “We believe that combining fresh talent in the mix will greatly contribute to our success on the field.”



This game will be extra special for Pierce, who could be coaching his last game for the team.



“I thought last year would be my final year here at JBLM, being as I just retired after completing my 20 years of active duty in July,” said Pierce. “The brotherhood with my coaching staff and team drew me back in for another year. My family and I may relocate, but either way, I’m excited to see what the future holds.”



The Army-Navy flag football series started in 2000 to coincide with the Army-Navy college football game. Now going into its 23rd year, the Navy leads the flag football series 14-8.



This year’s game will be played on the Army’s home turf at JBLM’s Cowan Stadium, 2170 S 12th St., Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington 98433, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m.

