Nebraskans team up to hold free dental clinic for veterans

Breanna Doorlag and her husband, Nebraska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Corey Doorlag, pause for a photo while assisting with the Veterans Mission of Mercy dental clinic Oct. 6, 2023, at the Titan National Guard Readiness Center in Yutan, Nebraska. The Nebraska Dental Foundation, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and many others contributed to the free clinic that treated more than 350 patients over two days.

The first Mission of Mercy dental clinic solely for Nebraska Veterans was held at the Nebraska Army National Guard’s Titan Readiness Center in Yutan, Neb., Oct. 6-7, 2023, where volunteer dental professionals, students and administrative staff provided a range of dental services – including exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals, extractions and more – to eligible veterans and their spouses at no charge.



The Nebraska Dental Foundation, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and many others contributed to the free clinic, treating more than 350 patients over two days.



Breanna Doorlag, a dental assistant and spouse of Army Staff Sgt. Corey Doorlag, was one of approximately 250 volunteers.



“I’ve always heard of Mission of Mercy and wanted to try it out,” Breanna said. “So, when Corey told me that they were having it here, I signed up to help out, too.”



She was able to get involved right away, assisting with oral surgery and sterilizing instruments.



The Nebraska National Guard was able to provide the venue, located 30 miles west of Omaha, on a rare weekend when no unit training assemblies were scheduled.



Nebraska’s State Dental Health Director, Dr. Charles Craft, said the total cost of care provided would otherwise have been more than $406,000.

Sixty veterans were able to receive new dentures on-site, and another 45 were referred to the nearby dental colleges for follow-on care.



“Veterans who don’t have a dental home or insurance or certain benefits often suffer,” Craft said. “Many of them have infections or acute pain, and they can’t get access to care.”



While Mission of Mercy dental clinics have taken place across Nebraska since 2005, this was the first time this event was held solely for veterans in Nebraska, Craft said, and he hopes to partner with NDVA and the National Guard again in the future.



“No one said ‘no’ when we asked them to help, and it’s been a great effort overall.”