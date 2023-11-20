Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students Tour 302 AW C-130

    Students Tour 302 AW C-130

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A class from the Handprints Early Education Center tours a 302nd Airlift Wing C-130 aircraft July 24, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The students explored the cargo area and crew compartment as they were taught about the capabilities of the aircraft. This tour was crafted in alignment to the Aviation Inspiration Mentorship program, which the 302 AW is currently implementing in their daily community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
