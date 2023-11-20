Students Tour 302 AW C-130

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton | A class from the Handprints Early Education Center poses for a group photo on the...... read more read more

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton | A class from the Handprints Early Education Center poses for a group photo on the cargo bay door of a 302nd Airlift Wing C-130 aircraft July 24, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The students explored the cargo area and crew compartment as they were taught about the capabilities of the aircraft. This tour was crafted in alignment to the Aviation Inspiration Mentorship program, which the 302 AW is currently implementing in their daily community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton) see less | View Image Page