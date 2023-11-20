A class from the Handprints Early Education Center tours a 302nd Airlift Wing C-130 aircraft July 24, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The students explored the cargo area and crew compartment as they were taught about the capabilities of the aircraft. This tour was crafted in alignment to the Aviation Inspiration Mentorship program, which the 302 AW is currently implementing in their daily community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 13:29
|Story ID:
|458323
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Students Tour 302 AW C-130, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
